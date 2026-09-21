Pfizer C&F Depot Licence Suspension Case: K'taka Health Dept Warns Consumers Over Suspicious Labels, QR Codes In Fake Drug Racket Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) Following the Karnataka Health Department suspending the licence of Pfizer C&F Depot along with eight other drug licences in connection with a fake medicine racket unearthed in Bidadi, the department on Monday urged citizens to purchase medicines only from licenced pharmacies against valid tax invoices and report suspicious packaging or non-scanning QR codes on labels to Drug Enforcement authorities.

The action follows a raid conducted by the Drug Enforcement Wing of the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) at a farmhouse at Kurubarakeranahalli in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district, on August 18, 2026. The operation allegedly uncovered an unlicenced pharmaceutical repacking and relabelling racket.

Spurious drugs, machinery and printing materials worth an estimated Rs 5.05 crore were seized during the raid. The inventory value of the seized materials was estimated at Rs 4.91 crore.

According to the preliminary investigation, low-cost medicines procured from neighbouring states were allegedly repacked into new vials and relabelled to resemble expensive life-saving medicines of multinational companies, including products purportedly carrying the Pfizer brand.

The authorities also found QR and scanning codes on the suspected counterfeit labels that reportedly did not function when verified. Officials said the seized products are suspected to contain no active medicinal ingredients, incorrect ingredients or potentially harmful substances, posing a serious risk to public health.

A criminal case has been registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The department has invoked provisions relating to spurious drugs, while further investigation is underway to identify and trace the entire supply chain in six states across the country.

As part of the investigation into retailers and wholesalers allegedly involved in the distribution and sale of spurious medicines, 16 drug licences have been cancelled and eight licences suspended. The licence of M/s Pfizer C&F Depot at Kempalinganahalli, Nelamangala Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, has also been suspended.

The department has blocked the batch numbers and entries of the seized medicines on the Karnataka FDA portal to prevent their further sale or distribution. Samples of the seized products have also been sent to laboratories for testing to determine their chemical composition, sterility and potency.

The seized medicines, machinery and printing materials will be produced before the JMFC Court, Bengaluru South, as part of the legal proceedings. A Special Investigation Team is continuing the probe to trace the supply chain and identify other persons allegedly involved in the racket.

The Health Department has advised consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing medicines and to immediately inform Drug Enforcement authorities about suspicious changes in packaging, labels or QR codes.