Europe Pea Protein Isolate Market Size, Share And Forecast By 2034

The Europe Pea Protein Isolate Market size was valued at USD 0.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 0.90 billion in 2026 to USD 2.37 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

Pea protein isolate, also known as pea protein powder, is ideal for individuals with various food allergies, intolerances, and sensitivities due to its exceptional nutritional value, high solubility, and superior emulsification. It increases muscle thickness while enhancing exercise performance and regulating blood glucose levels. Veganism's growing popularity and rising consumer concerns about lactose intolerance are additional factors influencing the demand for pea protein isolate.

The Europe pea protein industry is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The increasing consumer demand for organic supplements and health and wellness products is a major driver for the pea protein market. Furthermore, the demand for textured protein in convenient food and ready-to-eat products is rising, contributing to the global development of pea protein.

The consumption of high-protein diets has witnessed significant growth, driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers. To meet the nutritional needs of busy lifestyles, consumers are turning to packaged food items, creating opportunities for pea protein in the market. As a result, manufacturers of packaged meals are incorporating pea protein isolate and other nutrient-rich components into their products.

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The expanding vegan population in Western and other nations, motivated by environmental and health concerns, is expected to impact market growth positively. Vegans prioritize plant-based protein sources to fulfill their protein requirements, which will likely drive the demand for products enriched with plant-based proteins. Livestock farming and meat production contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions and require substantial resources such as land, pesticides, and water. As sustainability issues associated with animal agriculture gain attention, an increasing number of individuals in the region are adopting a vegan diet, fueling the growth of the pea protein market.

The prevalence of Europe lifestyle-related health issues like diabetes, allergies, and obesity has prompted a shift towards vegetarian meals. Pea protein has gained popularity as it is both dairy-free and gluten-free, making it a suitable choice for individuals with lactose intolerance or gluten allergies. Additionally, pea protein is free from common allergens such as soy, making it an excellent option for those with specific food allergies. The versatile applications of pea protein powder in the meat alternatives industry are expected to drive its increased demand.

Europe's high production costs of pea protein pose a limitation to the growth of the market. Pea protein is often more expensive to produce than alternative protein sources, leading manufacturers to charge higher prices to customers. Consequently, consumers may opt for other plant-based protein products due to the availability of lower-cost options like milk protein, egg protein, wheat protein, and soy protein. These alternative sources are widely used in nutritional supplements. This factor is expected to hinder the development of the pea protein market.

Europe pea protein manufacturers face a significant challenge in terms of insufficient supply. Climate change already affects crop production, with varying impacts across different regions worldwide. Rising temperatures have reduced crop yields, leading to increased costs for peas. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused import bottlenecks, further impacting the availability and affordability of peas. As the demand for plant-based protein continues to rise, there is a risk of supply chain issues, potentially limiting the availability of pea protein. To meet the growing market demand, manufacturers must establish a reliable supply chain for pea protein.

The growth of the Europe market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing number of fitness centers and greater female participation. Pea proteins are recognized for their positive environmental impact. The younger generation's growing awareness of the benefits of pea protein powder as a dietary supplement is also expected to contribute to market enhancement. As consumers become more knowledgeable about the qualities of pea proteins, they are embracing environmentally friendly and allergen-free products. In the future, the rising demand in the allergen-free market will create potential opportunities. The expanding number of fitness centers and increased female engagement are anticipated to foster market expansion in the coming years.

According to a study, the European pea protein market is projected to become a prominent industry. This is primarily due to the higher protein consumption resulting from the rapid growth of the global urban population. Between 2000 and 2018, 74 million individuals migrated to cities annually. Looking ahead, the yearly increase in the global urban population is expected to rise to 79 million people between 2019 and 2025. This indicates that urbanization will positively impact potential worldwide protein consumption, thereby significantly driving market growth in the coming years.

High-purity pea protein isolate with protein content above 85% is suited to applications where concentrated protein content and strong nutritional value are priorities, particularly in premium nutrition formulations. Medium-purity pea protein isolate with protein content between 80% and 85% offers a balance between protein concentration, functionality, and cost, making it suitable for a wider variety of food and beverage products. Low-purity pea protein isolate with protein content between 75% and 80% provides a more economical ingredient option for manufacturers that require plant-based protein without the need for the highest possible concentration. Demand across these product categories is shaped by formulation requirements, nutritional targets, ingredient costs, taste and texture considerations, and the intended application.

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Wet processing uses water-based separation techniques to isolate protein from peas and can produce ingredients with characteristics suitable for applications requiring consistent texture, dispersibility, and formulation performance. Dry processing relies primarily on mechanical separation and uses less water during production, which can support efficient ingredient manufacturing and resource management. The choice between wet and dry processing depends on factors such as the desired protein concentration, functional properties, production costs, processing infrastructure, and the requirements of the final product. European manufacturers may select either approach according to the intended application and the specific characteristics required from the pea protein isolate.

Sports nutrition food uses pea protein isolate in products such as protein powders, nutrition bars, meal replacements, and other fitness-oriented foods designed to support protein intake. Energy drinks can incorporate plant-based protein ingredients into formulations aimed at consumers seeking convenient nutritional products for active lifestyles. Health food represents a broad application area, including protein-enriched foods, nutritional products, snacks, and wellness-oriented formulations where pea protein can improve nutritional content. Pet food manufacturers may use pea protein isolate as part of plant-based or blended protein formulations, depending on the nutritional profile and formulation requirements of the product. The Others category includes applications such as bakery products, prepared foods, dietary products, and specialized nutritional formulations. Increasing interest in plant-based ingredients and protein-enriched products supports the use of pea protein isolate across these diverse applications in Europe.

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The Europe pea protein isolate market is segmented by country: Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia and CIS, Nordic, Benelux, Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the market with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Anticipated expansion is foreseen in the Europe pea protein isolate market in the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as heightened knowledge regarding the advantageous health properties of plant-based proteins, a growing preference among consumers for clean-label and natural ingredients, and the increasing popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets. Furthermore, supportive measures like favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote sustainable and eco-friendly food products serve as additional drivers for market growth in the European region.

Pea protein finds applications in various products, including food beverages, nutritional supplements, and animal feed. It is used in plant-based meat alternatives, protein bars, and dairy substitutes in the food and beverage industry.

Due to the adoption of healthy eating habits and the growing number of vegan consumers, Europe has emerged as the second-largest market for pea protein. The rising demand for plant-based protein and allergen-free products is driving this trend. As more individuals embrace plant-based and healthy lifestyles, the demand for pea protein is expected to grow even more, presenting significant market potential for industry participants.

Roquette Freres Cargill Inc. Axiom Foods Inc. The Scoular Company Ingredion Incorporated

February 2026 – Roquette launched NUTRALYS® Pea 850F, a next-generation clean-tasting pea protein isolate designed to improve flavor performance in plant-based food and beverage formulations, expanding its European plant protein portfolio. February 2026 – Roquette expanded its NUTRALYS® protein range with new pea protein innovations aimed at helping food manufacturers develop cleaner-label, high-protein products with improved sensory characteristics. December 2025 – Lasenor, in collaboration with Meala FoodTech, introduced VP-100, a texturizing pea protein ingredient for bakery applications, enabling significant egg replacement while maintaining product texture and shelf life. June 2025 – DSM-Firmenich partnered with Meala FoodTech to launch VertisTM PB Pea, a clean-label pea protein solution designed for plant-based meat alternatives with enhanced binding and emulsification properties.