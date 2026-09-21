North America Doorbell Camera Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2034

The North America doorbell camera market size was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.15 billion in 2026 to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

A doorbell camera, also called a video doorbell, is precisely what it sounds like: a doorbell with a camera attached to it. It's also a Wi-Fi-enabled smart device with motion detectors, recording capabilities, and a speaker that lets you speak to the person at the door. So, how does it function?

A doorbell camera connects to your home's Wi-Fi network, doorbell wiring, and chimes. When pressed, the doorbell makes a standard doorbell noise. Some doorbell cameras have motion detectors that can tell when someone is on your front doorstep and start recording independently.

Your smartphone will inform you when someone is at the door through Wi-Fi. When you open the app for the doorbell camera, you can watch live video from the camera.

Some doorbell cameras start recording video when the doorbell is pressed or sense motion. You have complete access to the video footage at all times. You may need cloud or portable storage because recorded video clips require storage space. Many doorbell camera models include a speaker, allowing you to utilise the app to speak to the visitor on your doorstep through the doorbell camera. If your doorbell camera has two-way talk capability, you can view and speak with your visitor.

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The Market for Doorbell Cameras Will Be Driven by Consumer Awareness of Home Security and Safety

Normal doorbells are used to alert visitors, but in developed economies, doorbells have recently become essential home security and safety tool. Some wireless doorbells have cameras attached to the panels on the outside doors, which helps improve the owners' security. These doorbells are also equipped with intelligent calling and alerting programmes in an emergency. Adding a speaker and microphone to these doorbells adds an extra layer of security and increases the likelihood of the owners' safety. It adds to the security of a home by preventing intruders and miscreants from entering without the owner's permission. The doorbell camera market is driven by rapid urbanisation and rising city crime rates.

The Wireless Doorbell Camera Market Will Be Driven by Increasing Building Automation and Innovative Technology

The building industry, as well as home automation, has been significantly developing in recent years as a result of increased urbanisation. Wireless doorbells have a variety of developments thanks to these novel techniques, including different types of music, design, and attaching devices. A vital feature of the wireless doorbell is that it does not require wiring, making installation simple. As the doorbell technology improves, more homeowners are adopting this device. Wireless doorbells will have more unique functionalities to improve home safety and security in the following years. These are some of the characteristics that are driving wireless doorbell sales throughout North America.

Counterfeit Doorbell Cameras Are Becoming More Common

Counterfeit doorbell cameras are becoming more common, limiting the market's growth. Counterfeit/fake doorbell cameras are items that are sold and marketed at a lower price than they should be. Because these items are typically made of low-grade materials, they may not be capable of providing consumers with adequate image quality and recording. Counterfeit products also have an impact on how customers perceive a brand.

In addition, the rising demand for advanced doorbell cameras has resulted in hundreds of thousands of counterfeit doorbell cameras on the market. During the projected period, the easy availability of counterfeit products is likely to hamper the growth of the doorbell camera market.

Genuine companies are concerned about the difficulty of detecting potentially harmful counterfeit doorbell cameras, as such issues can contribute to brand dilution. Counterfeit products are difficult to distinguish since they have the same brand name as legitimate products, with slight differences that can be overlooked. Consumer desire for counterfeit products is mainly driven by pricing, as these products are far less expensive than the originals.

Security Concerns Are Growing

When doorbells are connected to the internet, attackers can use cross-site scripting and code injection to gain access to the portal and steal user credentials. Hackers can acquire access to the smart doorbell connected to a wireless network, providing a security risk. These security issues are expected to harm the industry's overall growth.

The North America doorbell camera market is divided into two categories: products and distribution channels.

The doorbell camera market is separated into two types: wired and wireless. The wired segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projected period. Battery-operated doorbell cameras are more expensive than wired doorbell cameras. As a result, consumers will find wired doorbell cameras more affordable, justifying their relatively higher cost.

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The North America doorbell camera market is segmented into online and offline distribution channels. The offline segment dominated the market. Online/e-commerce shops continue to pose a significant threat to speciality retailers in the industry. Their ability to compete with e-commerce companies is nevertheless hampered by the high cost of maintaining physical stores. Most consumers choose offline distribution channels since the sales representatives who work for these channels, platforms, and retail outlets assist them in gaining enough product knowledge. Most customers want to inspect a product before purchasing it physically.

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The North America doorbell camera market is divided into the U.S., Canada & Mexico based on country.

The market's most dominant region is North America. In 2025, it had a 33% revenue share of the global market, with the United States accounting for the region's highest revenue share contributor. The popularity of doorbell cameras is boosted by significant home remodelling initiatives among the region's consumers. The rising popularity of smart homes, which include home automation solutions, as well as rising worries about home security, are driving demand for doorbell cameras in the region. Also, nearly 57.5% of burglaries involved forcible entry. 36.2% of burglaries were illegal entries, and 6.3% were attempts at forcible entry.

Aeotec Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. Arlo Technologies Inc. August Home Inc. Eques Inc. iseeBell Inc. Ring LLC SkyBell Technologies Inc. Soliom Solar Home Security VStarcam Xiaomi Corp

February 2026 – Ring ended its planned partnership with Flock Safety following public scrutiny over privacy concerns, while reaffirming its focus on AI-powered home security features and privacy-centric video doorbell innovations for North American consumers. January 2026 – Google expanded AI capabilities for its Nest Doorbell ecosystem by enhancing intelligent event detection and smart home integration, strengthening its position in the North American smart home security market. October 2025 – Ring introduced its Search Party AI feature for video doorbells and security cameras, enabling users to help locate lost pets through the Neighbors platform using on-device object recognition. March 2025 – Arlo Technologies expanded its premium smart home security portfolio with enhanced AI-powered object detection and subscription-based cloud services, strengthening its competitive position in the North American video doorbell market.