Virtual Meeting Software Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global virtual meeting software market size was valued at USD 30.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 38.54 billion in 2026 to USD 252.75 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the virtual meeting software market with a market share of 38.6% in 2025.

Virtual meeting software is a digital communication solution that enables individuals and organizations to conduct real-time meetings, presentations, discussions, and collaborations over the internet. It typically provides features such as video and audio conferencing, screen sharing, chat, file sharing, meeting recording, and virtual collaboration tools. Virtual meeting software is widely used by businesses, educational institutions, government organizations, and remote teams to support communication and collaboration across different locations.

2025 Market Size: USD 30.47 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 38.54 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 252.75 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 26.5%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.6% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 15.28%

By Component Leading Segment: Solution Market Share in 2025: 71.5% By Deployment Mode Fastest-Growing Segment: Cloud CAGR: 14.86% (2026–2034) By Enterprise Size Leading Segment: Large Enterprises Market Share in 2025: 63.7% By Industry Vertical Fastest-Growing Segment: Healthcare CAGR: 15.04% (2026–2034)

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Growing Integration of AI-Powered Meeting Intelligence

Virtual meeting platforms are evolving beyond basic video conferencing by integrating artificial intelligence for transcription, summaries, meeting highlights, decision tracking, and automated follow-up. These capabilities reduce manual note-taking and allow employees to focus more closely on discussions. AI-generated meeting records also make information easier to retrieve and share after calls. This transition toward intelligent collaboration is strengthening virtual meeting software market trends as businesses increasingly expect meeting platforms to improve productivity before, during, and after virtual interactions.

In May 2026, Zoho introduced AI-powered recordings for Zoho Meeting, automatically generating meeting summaries, transcripts, chapters, and quick highlights. The platform's AI meeting capabilities complement a service that supports sessions with as many as 5,000 attendees, helping organizations combine large-scale virtual communication with automated meeting intelligence.

Increasing Focus on High-Quality and Adaptive Video Experiences

Organizations increasingly expect virtual meetings to provide clear video and screen sharing even when participants use older devices or inconsistent internet connections. Software providers are consequently improving video resolution, bandwidth management, audio sharing, and automatic performance optimization. These capabilities are particularly important for hybrid workplaces where participants connect from offices, homes, and mobile environments. Improved media quality is increasing virtual meeting software market demand as businesses seek consistent communication experiences across different hardware and network conditions.

In March 2026, RingCentral released its new AI Meetings Experience for RingCentral Video, providing Full HD 1080p video by default and screen sharing at resolutions up to QHD 1440p (2K). The update also introduced Quality Autopilot, which dynamically adjusts performance based on the participant's computer capabilities.

Expansion of Large-Scale Virtual Collaboration Accelerates Platform Adoption

Enterprises increasingly conduct company-wide meetings, training sessions, customer events, webinars, and distributed-team discussions through virtual platforms. Supporting these activities requires software capable of accommodating large audiences while maintaining interactive features such as screen sharing, presentations, moderation, and participant management. The ability to connect employees without requiring physical travel reduces geographical barriers and supports virtual meeting software market growth, particularly among multinational and hybrid organizations.

In May 2026, 8x8 highlighted its Very Large Meetings capability for 8x8 Work and 8x8 Meet. The system supports meetings with up to 10,000 total participants, including as many as 500 active participants, allowing organizations to conduct large virtual events without relying solely on traditional live-streaming formats.

Growing Platform Complexity Increases IT Management Requirements

Virtual meeting software is becoming part of broader unified communications environments combining video, voice, messaging, scheduling, integrations, and AI functionality. Although these capabilities provide greater flexibility, they can increase implementation and administration requirements for organizations. Businesses must manage user access, applications, security configurations, network capacity, software updates, and integrations across different devices. Such complexity can restrain expansion of the virtual meeting software market size, particularly among smaller organizations with limited internal IT resources.

In May 2026, Ooma expanded its communications platform with Ooma AI, introducing AI Transcriptions, AI Answering Service, AI Receptionist, AI Insights, and OpenAI integration. Ooma's broader communications solutions currently power more than 2 million users, illustrating the operational scale involved in delivering increasingly integrated voice, video, messaging, and AI services.

Improved Meeting Management Creates Opportunities Across Hybrid Workplaces

Hybrid organizations need meeting software that simplifies participation and gives hosts greater control over distributed attendees. Features such as microphone testing, participant-camera controls, contact information, screen-sharing management, and presenter controls can reduce interruptions and improve the experience of meetings involving employees in different locations. Continued improvement of these capabilities creates opportunities for vendors to strengthen their virtual meeting software market share by addressing practical collaboration problems rather than competing solely on basic video functionality.

In July 2026, GoTo expanded GoTo Meeting with several meeting-management improvements, including audio testing, participant-camera controls, contact management, and enhanced spotlight functionality. The update introduced at least 4 major meeting-management enhancements, allowing organizers to control and prepare virtual sessions more efficiently.

Supporting Global Users Requires Continuous Language and AI Optimization

Expanding these capabilities requires continuous model development while maintaining meeting performance and user privacy. Inadequate language coverage can reduce the usefulness of AI-powered collaboration tools for multinational organizations.

In June 2026, Dialpad expanded Japanese AI support across calls and video meetings, adding real-time transcription, AI Recaps, and Live Coaching. The company's Meetings platform can also support large sessions with up to 1,500 participants through its Large Meetings add-on, demonstrating the need to combine scalable virtual communication with localized AI functionality.

Solution Segment Dominated the Market with 71.5% Share in 2025

The solution segment dominated the global virtual meeting software market with a 71.5% market share in 2025, valued at USD 21.79 billion. Its leadership is supported by widespread adoption of platforms that enable video conferencing, virtual collaboration, screen sharing, messaging, file exchange, and other communication functions. Organizations increasingly rely on integrated meeting solutions to support distributed teams, hybrid work environments, remote collaboration, and interactions with customers and partners.

Service offerings continue to complement virtual meeting platforms through implementation, integration, consulting, technical support, and managed services. As organizations deploy meeting technologies across larger and more complex environments, demand for services that support configuration, integration, security, and ongoing platform management is increasing.

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The cloud segment dominated the Market with 68.2% Share in 2025

The cloud segment dominated the global virtual meeting software market with a 68.2% market share in 2025, valued at USD 20.78 billion. Cloud deployment provides organizations with flexible access to communication platforms without requiring extensive on-site infrastructure. It supports remote and hybrid work by allowing employees, customers, and partners to participate in meetings from different locations and devices. Cloud platforms also simplify updates, scalability, and collaboration across geographically distributed teams.

On-premise deployment continues to serve organizations that require greater control over their IT environments, data management, security policies, or infrastructure. It remains relevant in sectors with specific compliance, governance, or organizational requirements around software deployment and information management.

Small and Medium Enterprises Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 14.72%

The small and medium enterprises segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period. Virtual meeting software allows smaller organizations to access professional communication and collaboration capabilities without significant investment in physical meeting infrastructure. Increasing adoption of remote work, distributed teams, digital customer engagement, and online business operations is further supporting demand among SMEs.

Large enterprises remain the dominant user group because of their extensive workforce, geographically distributed operations, and complex communication requirements. These organizations increasingly use virtual meeting platforms to connect employees, departments, customers, suppliers, and business partners across multiple locations.

The healthcare segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 15.04%

The healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 15.04% during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations are increasingly using virtual communication technologies for remote consultations, professional collaboration, administrative meetings, training, and coordination among geographically dispersed teams. Growing digitalization of healthcare services is creating additional opportunities for secure and reliable virtual communication platforms.

IT and telecom, BFSI, education, government and public services, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and oil and gas continue to contribute to market demand. Adoption across these industries is supported by hybrid work models, distributed operations, virtual collaboration, digital training, customer engagement, and the need for efficient communication across locations.

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North America's virtual meeting software market accounted for 38.6% of the global market, reaching USD 11.76 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period. The region's leading position is supported by widespread enterprise adoption of remote and hybrid work models, strong digital infrastructure, high cloud software penetration, and increasing demand for video conferencing, collaboration, and virtual communication solutions.

The United States represents a major market in North America. High adoption of hybrid work, a large enterprise technology ecosystem, and continued investments in cloud-based collaboration platforms continue to drive demand for virtual meeting software.

Canada's growing adoption of hybrid workplaces, cloud-based business applications, and digital collaboration tools continues to support the virtual meeting software market.

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The Asia Pacific virtual meeting software market accounted for 24.8% of the global market, reaching USD 7.56 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.28% during the forecast period. The region records the fastest growth among the listed markets, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding remote and hybrid work practices, increasing cloud adoption, growing internet penetration, and the expansion of digitally enabled businesses.

China represents a major market within the Asia Pacific. Rapid enterprise digitalization, widespread internet adoption, and growing demand for remote collaboration and virtual communication technologies continue to support market growth.

Japan's advanced digital infrastructure, enterprise technology adoption, and increasing use of flexible working arrangements continue to support demand for virtual meeting software.

India's expanding technology sector, large remote workforce, increasing cloud adoption, and rapid digital transformation continue to create significant opportunities for virtual meeting software providers.

The European virtual meeting software market accounted for 27.4% of the global market, reaching USD 8.35 billion in 2025, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.36% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of hybrid work environments, cross-border business collaboration, cloud transformation, and digital workplace technologies continues to support regional market growth.

Germany represents a major European market. Strong enterprise digitalization, increasing adoption of flexible work models, and growing demand for secure business communication tools continue to support market development.

The United Kingdom's mature technology ecosystem, widespread hybrid work adoption, and strong demand for digital collaboration solutions continue to create opportunities for virtual meeting software providers.

Latin America's virtual meeting software market accounted for 5.1% of the global market, reaching USD 1.55 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. Increasing internet penetration, digital transformation, adoption of remote work, and growing demand for cost-effective communication tools continue to support regional market development.

Brazil represents a major regional market. Its large digital user base, expanding technology sector, and increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work solutions continue to support demand for virtual meeting software.

The Middle East & Africa virtual meeting software market accounted for 4.1% of the global market, reaching USD 1.25 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.96% during the forecast period. Digital transformation initiatives, expanding cloud infrastructure, increasing enterprise connectivity, and growing adoption of remote collaboration tools continue to support regional market growth.

The UAE's advanced digital infrastructure, strong enterprise technology adoption, and smart transformation initiatives continue to support demand for virtual meeting and collaboration software.

Saudi Arabia's digital transformation programs, expanding cloud ecosystem, and increasing adoption of flexible workplace technologies continue to create opportunities for virtual meeting software market development.

The global virtual meeting software market is highly competitive, with leading cloud communications, collaboration, enterprise software, and technology companies competing through video conferencing, audio and web meetings, screen sharing, virtual collaboration, messaging, meeting recording, and AI-powered productivity features. The major players in the market include Adobe, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lifesize Inc., LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RingCentral Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., and others.

Industry participants are focusing on developing secure, scalable, and intelligent virtual meeting platforms with high-quality video and audio, real-time collaboration, screen sharing, transcription, meeting summaries, translation, background enhancement, and workflow integration. Companies are investing in generative AI, automated meeting notes, intelligent search, virtual assistants, interoperability, enterprise security, and hybrid-work capabilities to improve productivity and user engagement. The continued adoption of remote and hybrid work, geographically distributed teams, cloud collaboration, and the demand for seamless enterprise communication is encouraging organizations to expand their use of virtual meeting software.

Microsoft Corporation is one of the leading companies in the global virtual meeting software market through Microsoft Teams, its cloud-based collaboration platform that integrates video conferencing, messaging, file sharing, productivity applications, and enterprise communication capabilities. Teams is closely integrated with Microsoft 365, enabling organizations to manage meetings and collaboration within a broader digital workplace ecosystem.

In 2026, Microsoft continued strengthening its Microsoft Teams virtual meeting and collaboration portfolio, with increasing emphasis on AI-powered meeting experiences, intelligent recap, transcription, translation, and productivity automation. Microsoft continued expanding Microsoft 365 Copilot capabilities within Teams to help users summarize meetings, identify key decisions and action items, and access relevant information more efficiently. These developments support the industry's shift from conventional video conferencing toward AI-enabled collaboration platforms and reinforce Microsoft's competitive position in the global virtual meeting software market.

Adobe Avaya Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Google LLC Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Lifesize Inc. LogMeIn Inc. Microsoft Corporation Ring Central Inc. Zoom Video Communications Inc.

September 2025: Zoom expanded its AI-first workplace strategy at Zoomtopia 2025, advancing intelligent collaboration and AI-supported workflows across meetings and workplace communications. September 2025: Cisco introduced agentic capabilities in the Webex AI Assistant and launched RoomOS 26, enabling digital agents to participate more directly in workplace collaboration and meeting environments. November 2025: Microsoft expanded AI capabilities in Teams with additional Copilot functionality and advanced Facilitator features designed to automate meeting workflows and collaboration tasks.