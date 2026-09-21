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Latin America Domain Name Registrar Market Size, Share & Trends By 2034


2026-09-21 02:00:18
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Latin America Domain Name Registrar Market Size

The Latin America Domain Name Registrar Market size was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 0.18 billion in 2026 to reach USD 0.30 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

Businesses can register their preferred, distinctive website domain names through a domain name registrar. Customers pay the domain name registrar a one-time or ongoing cost to register the website to obtain the web address. The systems used by domain name registrars then convert IP addresses into instantly recognizable domain names.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). ICANN, a private non-profit organization, has overseen the Domain Name System and IP address allocation. Top-level domain names (TLDs) like,.net, and, and country-code top-level domain names (ccTLDs) include,.ca, and.

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Market Growth Factor Rapidly Growing Internet Users

Increased access to technology, the adoption of mobile devices, and improved internet infrastructure are just a few of the reasons contributing to the rapid growth of internet usage in Latin America in recent years. According to a survey by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the region's internet penetration rate was estimated to reach about 70% in 2020, with roughly 460 million users. After Asia, Europe, and North America, Latin America is now the fourth-largest internet market in the world. Brazil and Mexico have the largest internet markets in the area, followed by Argentina, Colombia, and Peru. The majority of Latin American internet users reside in these nations. However, internet usage is also rising significantly in other nations in the region, including Chile, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. As cell phones become more accessible and affordable, they are becoming the dominant method of internet access throughout Latin America. In Latin America, there are anticipated to be 450 million unique mobile customers by 2025, up from 370 million in 2020, according to a report by GSMA Intelligence.

Market Restraint Vulnerability to Domain Phishing

Attacks using domain phishing techniques are particularly harmful to organizations since they can result in a loss of clientele, harm to their reputation, and financial losses. Due to security concerns, organizations and individuals may be reluctant to register domain names or have an online presence, limiting market growth for domain name registrars. Latin America is particularly susceptible to domain phishing assaults due to several variables. One of the key causes is the region's sizable and expanding internet user population, which gives hackers a sizable target. Additionally, users in the area frequently lack cybersecurity awareness, making them more vulnerable to phishing attacks. Another aspect is the region's generally low level of investment in cybersecurity training and infrastructure. Due to this, businesses and individuals may find it more challenging to defend themselves against domain phishing attacks and other cybersecurity dangers.

Market Opportunity Growth of Smes in the Region

Many SMEs have embraced digital tools as technology adoption has grown throughout the region to enhance operations and attract new clients. This has opened up new growth opportunities and allowed smaller enterprises to compete with larger ones. Many SMEs have embraced digital tools as technology adoption has grown throughout the region to enhance operations and attract new clients. This has opened up new growth opportunities and allowed smaller enterprises to compete with larger ones.

Mexico has a fast-expanding SME sector with more than 4 million small firms. Many companies want to create an online presence to expand their customer base. Due to this, there is now considerable demand for domain names and services related to domain name registration.

Type Insights

The market is further segmented by type into generic and country code top-level domains. The Generic top-level domains segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

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Deployment Insights

By deployment, it is further segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud dominated the market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

End-User Insights

The market is further segmented by end-user into enterprises, non-profit organizations, and others. The enterprise segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

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Regional Analysis

The Latin America domain name registrar market is analyzed by country into Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Latin America has much room to grow because new local internet content and websites are constantly being developed, which ultimately depends on more people purchasing domain names from domain name registrars. There are more prospects because some nations in this region still have problems with infrastructure, high costs, and sluggish Internet speeds. The region still has a lot of promise for domain name registrars, but businesses and governments must take proactive measures.

According to ICANN, only 40% of the companies in the area have websites. Furthermore, this region has a significant market opportunity for domain name registrars because many SMEs still do not use email to communicate with their customers and suppliers. To promote website and domain name uptake, domain name registrars might participate in business fairs, trade associations' communication channels, and trade ministries.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Latin America Domain Name Registrar Market
    GoDaddy Inc ATAK Domain & Hosting
Key Industry Developments
    May 2026: NIC Argentina launched an enhanced digital domain management platform with strengthened security features, streamlined registrar services, and improved automation for domain registrations, enhancing the country's domain name registration infrastructure. October 2025: XYZ LLC, operator of the top-level domain, expanded registrar partnerships across Latin America to increase regional adoption of domain names and strengthen the regional domain name ecosystem. September 2025: NIC México expanded its accredited registrar network for domain registrations, strengthening competition and improving domain registration services for businesses and individuals across Mexico. July 2025: LACTLD announced a regional collaboration among Latin American and Caribbean country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) registries to enhance DNS security, registry resilience, and best practices for domain name management across the region.
Report Scope
Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034)
Market Size in 2025 USD 0.17 Billion
Market Size in 2026 USD 0.18 Billion
Market Size in 2034 USD 0.30 Billion
CAGR 6.59% (2026-2034)
Base Year for Estimation 2025
Historical Data 2022-2024
Forecast Period 2026-2034
Study Period 2022-2034
Key Market Players GoDaddy Inc, ATAK Domain & Hosting
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment, By End-User Type

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