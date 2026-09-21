Uzbekistan, Germany Broaden Environmental Cooperation Through GIZ

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Germany discussed expanding environmental cooperation during today's talks in Tashkent, focusing on joint projects under GIZ programs, including the Green Central Asia initiative.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, following the talks between Iskandar Kutbiddinov, deputy chairman of the National Committee for Ecology and Climate Change, and Stefan Mayer, a member of Germany's Bundestag and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The sides discussed expanding cooperation under the Green Central Asia initiative and the regional ILUCA program through practical projects, technology exchanges and professional training.

Uzbekistan also proposed a joint pilot project to digitally monitor protected natural areas.

“The Uzbek side proposed implementing a joint pilot project on digital monitoring of protected natural areas using SMART patrols, camera traps, geospatial technologies and artificial intelligence,” the committee said.

The Uzbek side also proposed cooperation with German expert and scientific organizations to help preserve saiga migration routes and attract technical and methodological support.

The meeting also covered Uzbekistan's ongoing environmental reforms, including efforts to improve air quality, conserve biodiversity, modernize waste management, expand green areas and strengthen environmental education.

Education and professional training were another area of discussion. Uzbekistan proposed expanding cooperation between Green University and German universities and research institutions through joint summer schools, faculty and student exchanges, and joint research.

It also proposed expanding German-language education at 14 green technical colleges affiliated with Green University. Mayer expressed readiness to help establish contacts with German partners and support the creation of German-language centers and classes at the colleges.

The sides further discussed exchanges of experts in environmental regulation, certification, standardization, best available technologies, circular economy and waste management.

They agreed to continue implementing joint projects under GIZ programs, expand cooperation in digital environmental monitoring and scientific and educational fields, and strengthen the participation of German companies and research organizations in Eco Expo Central Asia 2027, which is planned to be held in Tashkent.