Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 21

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 21. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to September 20. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,675,988 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,924,995 rials. On September 20, the euro was priced at 1,907,263 rials.

Currency Rial on September 21 Rial on September 20 1 US dollar USD 1,675,988 1,666,079 1 British pound GBP 2,244,642 2,231,752 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,036,893 2,026,495 1 Swedish króna SEK 170,492 169,476 1 Norwegian krone NOK 178,118 177,056 1 Danish krone DKK 257,500 256,010 1 Indian rupee INR 17,451 17,362 1 UAE Dirham AED 456,362 453,663 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,436,464 5,403,654 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 604,439 600,765 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,068,151 1,062,094 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 213,637 212,374 1 Omani rial OMR 4,355,378 4,325,915 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,198,585 1,190,487 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 959,049 953,371 1 South African rand ZAR 103,115 102,139 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,354 34,154 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,905 19,788 1 Qatari riyal QAR 460,436 457,714 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 127,932 127,157 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,738 13,656 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,194,235 1,187,697 1 Saudi riyal SAR 446,930 444,288 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,457,415 4,431,061 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,313,552 1,305,717 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,364,179 1,353,314 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 50,669 50,350 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 798 793 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,090,178 1,084,635 1 Libyan dinar LYD 263,857 262,382 1 Chinese yuan CNY 250,236 248,609 100 Thai baht THB 5,031,766 5,003,367 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 410,339 408,100 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,208,064 1,202,743 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,363,876 2,349,900 1 euro EUR 1,924,995 1,913,683 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 374,158 372,651 1 Georgian lari GEL 645,179 639,808 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 94,369 93,812 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,982 25,851 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 554,431 550,588 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 984,948 979,083 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,663,131 2,649,942 1 Tajik somoni TJS 181,353 180,446 1 Turkmen manat TMT 478,854 476,022 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,977 1,966

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,924,995 rials and $1 costs 1,675,988.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,64-2,67 million rials.