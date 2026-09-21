Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 38
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Treasury shares before start of programme
|55.109
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement
|7,015
|270.12
|1,894,924
|Monday, 14 September 2026
|80
|231.00
|18,480
|Tuesday, 15 September 2026
|85
|231.18
|19,650
|Thursday, 17 September 2026
|50
|224.00
|11,200
|Friday, 18 September 2026
|14
|222.00
|3,108
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions
|7,244
|268.82
|1,947,362
With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 62,353 shares, corresponding to 3.30% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.
Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix
Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time – GMT
|Time – CET
|40
|230
|XCSE
|20260914 10:10:23.182320 +0100s
|20260914 11:10:23.182320
|40
|232
|XCSE
|20260914 13:32:39.609520 +0100s
|20260914 14:32:39.609520
|15
|236
|XCSE
|20260915 08:41:06.359930 +0100s
|20260915 9:41:06.359930
|20
|236
|XCSE
|20260915 08:41:25.174319 +0100s
|20260915 9:41:25.174319
|15
|230
|XCSE
|20260915 09:08:06.832100 +0100s
|20260915 10:08:06.832100
|10
|224
|XCSE
|20260915 09:33:15.051555 +0100s
|20260915 10:33:15.051555
|25
|228
|XCSE
|20260915 15:29:27.887560 +0100s
|20260915 16:29:27.887560
|20
|224
|XCSE
|20260917 11:56:45.235315 +0100s
|20260917 12:56:45.235315
|30
|224
|XCSE
|20260917 12:06:26.657928 +0100s
|20260917 13:06:26.657928
|14
|222
|XCSE
|20260918 11:38:21.048525 +0100s
|20260918 12:38:21.048525
This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
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Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 29 - share buy back week 38
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