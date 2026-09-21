Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 38

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital. Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme. The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information. The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 7,015 270.12 1,894,924 Monday, 14 September 2026 80 231.00 18,480 Tuesday, 15 September 2026 85 231.18 19,650 Thursday, 17 September 2026 50 224.00 11,200 Friday, 18 September 2026 14 222.00 3,108 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 7,244 268.82 1,947,362

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 62,353 shares, corresponding to 3.30% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 40 230 XCSE 20260914 10:10:23.182320 +0100s 20260914 11:10:23.182320 40 232 XCSE 20260914 13:32:39.609520 +0100s 20260914 14:32:39.609520 15 236 XCSE 20260915 08:41:06.359930 +0100s 20260915 9:41:06.359930 20 236 XCSE 20260915 08:41:25.174319 +0100s 20260915 9:41:25.174319 15 230 XCSE 20260915 09:08:06.832100 +0100s 20260915 10:08:06.832100 10 224 XCSE 20260915 09:33:15.051555 +0100s 20260915 10:33:15.051555 25 228 XCSE 20260915 15:29:27.887560 +0100s 20260915 16:29:27.887560 20 224 XCSE 20260917 11:56:45.235315 +0100s 20260917 12:56:45.235315 30 224 XCSE 20260917 12:06:26.657928 +0100s 20260917 13:06:26.657928 14 222 XCSE 20260918 11:38:21.048525 +0100s 20260918 12:38:21.048525

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 29 - share buy back week 38