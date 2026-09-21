Completed roof work

ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Minneapolis branch stepped in on short notice to complete a roof coating installation at the new Lake Johanna Fire Station in Arden Hills, MN.

Western was brought on to the project after the subcontractor originally hired to perform the roof coating work was no longer able to complete the work. Working as a subcontractor for McDowall Company, Western quickly mobilized its team to help keep construction of the new fire station moving forward.

The project called for the installation of a GAF Unisil Silicone Roof Coating System with a 20-year warranty. Although Western's Minneapolis team had not previously installed the specified system, crews worked closely with the local GAF representative to learn the product requirements and complete the necessary steps for Western to become registered as a GAF Liquid Applied Roofing Contractor.

With the proper training and registration in place, Western crews successfully installed the silicone roof coating system within the project's tight timeframe.

“Being called in on short notice and working with a product that was new to our team required us to adapt quickly,” said Matt Drew of Western Specialty Contractors' Minneapolis branch.“Our team worked closely with the GAF representative to make sure we understood the system and its installation requirements so we could step in and help keep the project moving.”

The project began and was completed in May 2026. Western completed its work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

David Grandbois

Minneapolis Branch Manager

+1 612-781-7100 ext. 2612

email us here

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Roof Coating Installation at Lake Johanna Fire Station News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors September 21, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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