Naniverse Launches New Platform For Independent Anime, Manga And Gaming Creators

Naniverse brings its online anime, manga and gaming community into the real world with Naniverse Clubhouse at Somerset House in London.

Independent manga and original creative work on display at Naniverse Clubhouse in London.

Creators and guests gather at Naniverse Clubhouse at Somerset House in London.

London-founded Naniverse expands online following a sold-out 200-ticket Clubhouse at Somerset House

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London-founded creative technology company Naniverse has launched a platform designed to help independent anime, manga, gaming and storytelling creators showcase original work, build communities and connect with new audiences.The launch follows the first Naniverse Clubhouse, held at Somerset House in London on Aug. 15. The event sold out all 200 tickets and brought together independent creators and studios spanning manga, comics, games, publishing, fashion, live art and music.Naniverse is building on that physical community with an online platform focused on discovering original creators and intellectual property, particularly stories and perspectives that have traditionally received less visibility within mainstream entertainment.“The mission is definitely to champion diverse storytelling,” said Anthony Charlery, CEO and co-founder of Naniverse.“It's not just about Black manga artists. It's about global storytelling, whether that be Black, Asian, Polynesian or Filipino. There are a lot of cultures that aren't being shown and don't have representation.”The first Clubhouse demonstrated how that approach could translate offline. Rather than centring the event around established franchises, creators presented their own work directly to attendees, including playable independent games, manga, comics, books and live art.Naniverse sees the Clubhouse and its digital platform as two parts of the same community.“We've got a great online situation happening,” Charlery said.“But I feel like, when you're trying to build a real community, you need to have a great offline situation as well. A real space to come together and actually connect.”Naniverse was selected for Cohort Six of the Somerset House Exchange Black Business Residency, which supports Black-led creative businesses and entrepreneurs.Following the response to its first Clubhouse, Naniverse plans to continue developing its online creator community alongside future real-world experiences.About NaniverseNaniverse is a London-founded creative technology company working across storytelling, platform engineering, publishing, community and culture. Naniverse connects independent creators, original stories and audiences through its digital platform, content and real-world Clubhouse experiences.

Leslie Snipes

Greenroom Marketing

+1 619-289-7792

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Inside Naniverse Clubhouse: London's Anime & Manga Creators Come Together

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Naniverse Launches New Platform for Independent Anime, Manga and Gaming Creators News Provided By Greenroom Marketing September 21, 2026, 05:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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