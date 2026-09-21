Paradise Director Srikanth Odela: Inspiration For This Story Came From Many Real Life Incidents Which I Witnessed!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Srikanth Odela, who has directed Telugu star Nani's eagerly awaited upcoming action entertainer, 'The Paradise', has now disclosed that the spark for penning the story of the film came from several real life incidents which he had witnessed while growing up in his home town.

During an interaction with the media, the director was asked about the inspiration behind the story of 'The Paradise'. Responding to the question, the director replied, "The film is based on several little real life incidents which I witnessed while growing up. I have seen several incidents near my hometown. I have taken several incidents from Telangana and made it as a part of the film."

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Nani, who plays the lead the film, had recently confessed that the film was the most tiring of his career.

During an interaction with the media ahead of the film's release on September 24, Nani had said, "The Paradise is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally. If there has been a film for which I have worked very hard in these 18 years of my film career, it is 'The Paradise'."

The actor also set the record straight with regard to media reports that had claimed that the film had underwater sequences.

He said, "There are various news reports about the movie on social media. There is no underwater sequence in it. There is also no fight with a 1000 people as is being claimed. This is a genuine story and there are a lot of action blocks. There are scenes that will give audiences a good high. The audience will feel the emotion in the violence."

Director Srikanth Odela, in reply to another question, said,“The Paradise may have been delayed a little, but every update from the film has created a blast. There is a lot of excitement and curiosity among audiences about what The Paradise is all about. This is a revolutionary, emotional film. It is a story about a mother and son, and also about a marginalized community. Kaloji has a line that goes, 'We own our birth, we own our death, but our entire life belongs to the nation.' This is a story of a people who fought for their country. However, when these people realise they have no place in their own country, they fight back without knowing what else to do. That is the story of 'The Paradise'."