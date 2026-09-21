18 Congress-Backed Tijara Councillors Allegedly Detained In Haryana Ahead Of Chairperson Vote

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) A political controversy erupted just hours before the Tijara Municipal Council chairperson election on Monday, with Congress leaders alleging that around 18 councillors supporting the party were detained by Haryana Police while returning to Rajasthan from Himachal Pradesh.

Congress leaders claimed that the councillors were intercepted late on Sunday night near the Chandimandir (Surajpur) toll plaza in Haryana while returning from a stay in Himachal Pradesh, where they had been kept together ahead of the crucial vote.

The allegations have triggered a protest outside the Pinjore police station, where Congress leaders and supporters have staged a sit-in seeking information about the councillors and the reasons for their alleged detention.

Tijara Congress leader Imran Khan alleged that a bus carrying the councillors, accompanied by several vehicles, was stopped by Haryana Police near the Surajpur toll plaza.

According to Khan, some of the police vehicles allegedly had no visible number plates, while others had their registration plates covered.

He claimed that the councillors were taken to the Pinjore police station along with their vehicles.

Khan alleged that around 18-19 Congress-backed councillors had been taken away and that Congress leaders were sitting outside the police station seeking their release.

He further claimed that the group had started its return journey from Himachal Pradesh but was still several hours away from Tijara when the alleged detention took place.

Former Tijara MLA Sandeep Yadav, who was reportedly travelling with the councillors, also released a video alleging police intervention.

Yadav alleged that the action was politically motivated and claimed that the BJP was concerned about the possibility of Congress forming the municipal board in Tijara.

According to Congress leaders, Yadav was subsequently released, while the councillors remained at the centre of the dispute.

These allegations have not been independently established.

Tijara DSP Shivraj Singh said police were examining the allegations.

According to the officer, Congress leaders had claimed that their councillors had gone on a trip and were intercepted by Haryana Police while returning.

He said police were trying to determine which Haryana police unit had stopped the group and were verifying the complaint before taking appropriate legal action.

The Tijara Municipal Council has 35 wards, with 18 votes required for a majority.

Available election data show that independent candidates won 31 seats, while the BJP won three and the Congress one.

With such a large number of independents, securing their support has become central to the chairperson election. Congress leaders claim that 17 independents had extended support to their side, taking their claimed strength to 18, the majority mark.

The party subsequently moved the councillors together as part of its strategy ahead of the vote.

Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister, Rajasthan said, "The chairperson is elected indirectly by the elected councillors rather than through a direct public vote. The BJP has now involved not just the Rajasthan Police but also the Haryana Police in the murder of democracy. The arrest of an independent MLA in Hanumangarh, notices and threats from the police-ACB to several Congress councilors across the state-these were not enough, and now Congress councilors from Tijara, who were coming to vote tomorrow, have been stopped in Panchkula, Haryana, and former MLA Sandeep Yadav has been taken into custody in Gurugram without any reason."

"The most shocking thing is that photos of the councilors were already in possession of the Haryana Police, and they were being separated from the rest of the workers by identifying their faces. This was no routine checking, but a completely premeditated and targeted action. It has come to light that all these actions are being carried out by the Chief Minister of Haryana on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. If this is not the case, then the Chief Minister of Rajasthan should ensure that these councilors, who are coming to participate in the election process, are allowed to come as per their own will," he claimed.

"The State Election Commission should also take necessary steps for this. The Chief Minister of Haryana obstructing the election process of another state in this manner is unfortunate and condemnable," said Gehlot tagging @BhajanlalBjp, @NayabSainiBJP, @police_haryana and @SecRajasthan.

The alleged detention of the Congress-backed councillors, if confirmed, could have a direct bearing on Monday's chairperson election because the vote is being held among the elected members of the council.

Congress leaders have alleged that the councillors may not be able to return to Tijara in time to participate in the voting.

Police, however, have not confirmed the allegations as described by Congress and have said the matter is being verified.

The incident has added another layer of tension to an already closely watched chairperson contest, with the focus now on whether the councillors will be able to reach Tijara and participate in the vote.