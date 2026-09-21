NOK Stock Rises Overnight: Nokia's EURO STOXX 50 Index Return On Monday Adds To AI-Fueled Momentum



Its inclusion in the EURO STOXX 50 will trigger passive buying from index funds in the Eurozone, likely pushing its prices higher and in turn, increasing purchasing pressure for its U.S.-listed shares.

The company also recently extended its partnership with Microsoft to develop an agentic, unified data foundation for telecom network automation. B. Riley initiated coverage of Nokia with a 'Buy' rating and $15 price target, implying an upside of more than 40% from its last close on Friday.

Shares of Nokia Corp. (NOK) climbed nearly 1% higher in the overnight session late Sunday as the Finnish technology company is set to join the Eurozone's premier stock market index, EURO STOXX 50, on Monday.

The company also recently extended its partnership with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) to develop an agentic, unified data foundation for telecom network automation, following which it attracted Wall Street optimism.

The Index Bump

Nokia will rejoin the top Eurozone index a year after it was dropped.

Its inclusion in the EURO STOXX 50 will trigger passive buying from index funds in the Eurozone, likely pushing its prices higher and, in turn, increasing purchasing pressure for its U.S.-listed shares.

The stock is also likely to attract institutional buyers amid its inclusion in the index.

What's Wall Street Saying About NOK Stock?

Last week, Nokia announced that its extended collaboration with Microsoft would combine the Nokia Data Suite with Microsoft Fabric, giving telecom operators access to network, enterprise, and third-party data for AI-driven operations.

Shortly after the announcement, B. Riley initiated coverage of Nokia with a 'Buy' rating and $15 price target last week. The updated target implies an upside of more than 40% from its last close on Friday.

The firm said that Nokia is capitalizing on the AI data center supercycle and its EUR 2.8 billion AI and cloud order intake in the second quarter gives it "strong visibility into 2027," according to The Fly.

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese said strong demand for high-speed data transmission and high-capacity optical transport company Ciena would also positively flow through to Nokia, since hyperscalers are expected to qualify and allocate volume to a second source.

Genovese added that Nokia is the other scaled optical data center interconnect vendor with the capacity buildout underway, as per a note in The Fly.

NOK Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NOK stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The ticker was also among the top trending on the platform.

One user said,“$NOK This will be like printing money.”

Another user said,“$NOK everyones saying green all week.”

A third user said,“$NOK I have been watching the price action on this stock for over a month now. It's setup to be having a pop soon. With the ER next month, very likely we will see ATH again or even break that.” Nokia is expected to report its third quarter results on Oct. 22.

U.S.-listed NOK stock has gained about 64% so far in 2026. Its Helsinki-listed shares have gained more than 69% in the same time.

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