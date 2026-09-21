Finalise 2027 UP Alliance Or We Go Solo, Congress' Masood Tells SP

Congress Urges SP to Finalise 2027 Alliance

Congress MP Imran Masood, has made a firm pitch to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh to take an early decision on the alliance for the 2027 state elections, stressing that if an alliance is to be formed, it should be finalised; otherwise, we will proceed with our own preparations.

While speaking to ANI, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "If an alliance is to be formed, it should be finalised; otherwise, we must proceed with our own preparations. The political climate, not just here, but across the entire country, is such that one cannot move forward without the Congress; the Congress is essential. A fight against the BJP can only be waged with the Congress; only the Congress can take them on." He added, "Rahul Gandhi's leadership is capable of overcoming them. Finalise it (alliance) immediately. I am not aware of who is in touch; I have no information regarding that so far. If it isn't finalised, the damage happens on the ground."

SP Sets Ambitious Target for 2027

Earlier on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the state executive meeting, setting an ambitious target for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Yadav outlined his party's strategy, criticised the state's handling of law and order, and expressed gratitude to the Muslim community while taking political swipes at senior BJP and alliance leaders. "Today was our state executive meeting. In this, we have decided that in the 2027 assembly elections, we will work to increase 27,000 votes in every assembly seat. That means we will reduce 27,000 votes of the BJP," Yadav declared.

'Owaisi Facilitates BJP Government': Masood

Moreover, Masood cautioned voters against falling for AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's offer to form an anti-BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that while Owaisi might win a handful of seats, his political footprint ultimately aids the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in coming to power.

Addressing Owaisi's statement that no single party can defeat the BJP alone in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader emphasised that defeating the BJP remains the primary objective, but warned that strategic voting is crucial to achieving it. "Defeating the BJP is the primary objective, and Muslims alone cannot defeat the BJP. If the BJP wins and forms the government, it is the Muslims who suffer the consequences. The political atmosphere in Hyderabad is different from that in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi Ji might win 4-5 seats, but he ends up facilitating a BJP government. What will you do with those five MLAs? If a BJP government is formed, who suffers the loss? Since the BJP would form the government, people need to act sensibly. People must make decisions wisely and astutely," he said.

Concern Over SIR Notices

Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices, Masood expressed deep concern over the operational burden being placed on citizens. He questioned how ordinary individuals are expected to navigate complex bureaucratic hurdles when high-profile public figures are being subjected to similar notices. "What could be more farcical in this country than a situation where Members of Parliament, former Chief Ministers, and even the External Affairs Minister receive such notices? If they are getting notices, the Election Commission's situation couldn't be more absurd. Imagine the plight of the common man-or those who are unemployed and struggling just to find a single meal a day. Are they expected to run around with documents? Look at the state the country has been reduced to-constantly standing in queues. The system has failed. The system has completely collapsed," he said. (ANI)

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