Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari & Qazi Touqeer's EXPLOSIVE FIGHT After Salman Khan's Health Revelation

Bigg Boss 20 witnessed a heated clash between Rhiti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer after Salman Khan confronted Qazi over his alleged act of pretending to be unwell. Salman told the housemates that Qazi's health-related behaviour had worried everyone. Soon after, tensions erupted between Rhiti and Qazi, with their argument escalating into a fierce verbal spat inside the house. 00:00 - Salman Khan Questions Qazi Over Health Claim 01:15 - Rhiti Tiwari & Qazi Touqeer Face Off 02:30 - Heated Argument Escalates Inside Bigg Boss House

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