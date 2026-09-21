“Security Bhaiya Is My First Friend At Work”: Pune Woman's Heartwarming Office Bond Goes Viral (WATCH)

Starting a new job in an unfamiliar city can often feel overwhelming, especially when everything around you is new. For one woman who moved from Goa to Pune for work, an unexpected friendship with a security guard at her office made those early days a little easier. What began with a simple request to keep her luggage safely for a few hours has now turned into a warm workplace bond that has touched social media users.

The woman shared her story on Instagram, explaining how the security guard, whom she affectionately calls“bhaiya”, became one of her first friends at her new workplace. Her post also highlighted how small conversations and everyday interactions with people around us can sometimes offer a different perspective on life.

A Simple Gesture On Her First Day

The woman said that she joined her new job around two months ago after moving from Goa to Pune. On her first day at the office, she had two to three luggage bags with her, which she could not take inside the office.

She then approached the security guard and asked if she could leave her bags in the security office until the evening.

“Without any hesitation, he immediately agreed and kept my bags safely the whole day,” she said.

That small gesture became the beginning of a friendship. Since then, she said, there has not been a single day when the two have not greeted each other.

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A post shared by Komal Kothawale koko4)

Conversations Beyond Work

Over the past two months, their interactions have grown beyond simple greetings. The woman said they often talk about work and city life, making their everyday conversations a familiar part of her routine at the office.

She also reflected on the difficult working conditions faced by security personnel. According to her, security guards do not get a regular day off and usually get leave only when they need to return to their village.

For her, this was a“sad reality check” that made her think about the different lives and challenges people face around her.

Security Bhaiya's Surprise Becomes A Special Moment

The woman usually leaves the office late. However, on one particular day, she had to leave early because she was travelling to her hometown.

Knowing that the security guard would probably be surprised to see her leave earlier than usual, she decided to capture the moment on camera.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Komal Kothawale, featured the text:“That one fine day when you leave office earlier than usual security bhaiya slightly shocked.”

The moment appeared to capture the familiarity that had developed between the two over the past two months.

The woman said that, despite the security guard not being able to take time off work easily, he seemed genuinely happy for her as she prepared to leave for her hometown.

'Life's Not Easy For Everyone'

Reflecting on the experience, the woman said that having conversations with people around us is important because such interactions can make us realise how privileged we really are.

She added that life is not easy for everyone, but these lighter moments and small connections are what make life meaningful.

Her story has resonated with social media users, who appreciated the warmth and simplicity of the interaction.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received warm reactions from users, with some highlighting the security guard's attention to the woman's routine.

One user commented: "Wholesome."

Second user commented: "He notices small things related to you."

The simple workplace interaction has since become a reminder that friendships do not always begin with grand gestures. Sometimes, they start with something as ordinary as safely keeping someone's luggage for a day and saying hello every morning.