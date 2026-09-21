Unitedpeoples Unveils Humanity's Plan B, A Hundred-Million-Member Civic Institution, As Climate Week Opens

The new unitedpeoples home page, launched 21 September 2026 as Climate Week opens in New York.

The Dutch foundation building Humanity's Plan B for an Age of Thriving by 2035 puts its whole plan in public, with an AI guide answering in 82 languages.

- Sir David King, founder and chair, Climate Crisis Advisory GroupTHE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coinciding with Climate Week in New York, UnitedPeoples (UP), the Dutch public-benefit foundation, launches its new website at unitedpeoples. It is building Humanity's Plan B to spark an Age of Thriving by 2035 by designing a civic institution for a hundred million people.Humanity's Plan BThe complete plan is now public: the case for building it, the numbers behind the target, a staged funding ask, a Founding Memorandum with more than forty appendices in an open diligence room as well as a working demonstration of the institution powered by NAVi, an AI guide that answers questions about any of it in 82 languages.Starting TodayThe timing is deliberate. Climate Week gathers the people who know best that the planet's hardest problem cannot be won in its own lane. "UP begins from the same conviction yet carries it one step further: if the crises are entangled, the answer cannot be one more initiative in one more domain, but the structure underneath all of them," says founder Bob Westrope. "The effort of millions is real; what it lacks is a structure sufficient to it. UP is that structure - small Circles, local and global, where people help one another build better lives and turn what they care about into Projects with results you can count," he continues.Founding VoicesThe launch of unitedpeoples is the first public part of the UP project, but it has been years in the making and is endorsed by influential people in the social change space.Sir David King, founder and chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and the UK government's Chief Scientific Adviser from 2000 to 2007: "I warned in 2016 that we, the people of this planet, had just 10 years to manage the climate crisis. That decade has now gone.... Whether it can be built fast enough is the right question, and it is exactly why it must begin now."Helen Mason, Executive Director of Child Helpline International: "I encourage any funder serious about the future of humanity to step onboard."Nikolet Zwart, Strategic Partnerships Curator at SOS Labs and a Global Council Member of the World Agriculture Forum: "Projects in the various target countries can be initiated in a decentralised way, and executed amongst various stakeholders, just like the set up of SOS labs. Integrated monetary streams make it sustainable."Building for TomorrowWestrope is not alone. A launch team of twenty-plus is working on the MVP phase, including Jeremy Bentham, co-chair of the World Energy Council and for sixteen years head of Shell's scenarios team, and David Bonbright, founder of Keystone Accountability. "But we are not there yet. UnitedPeoples seeks founding capital, released in stages, for a living institution in The Hague nine months after funding, with a purpose-built C-suite and board recruited in the first year," Westrope adds. "After three years and thirty thousand hours, I can tell you two things with certainty. This is harder than it looks. And it is possible."About UnitedPeoplesStichting UnitedPeoples is a Dutch public-benefit foundation (ANBI), seated in The Hague and incorporated on 4 June 2024 (KvK 94057761). It is designing a civic operating system - a hundred-million-member institution, organised in Circles and Projects and funded by a mission-locked economy of its own - to help bring about an Age of Thriving by 2035. unitedpeoples

Juriaan Bosman

Stichting UnitedPeoples

...h

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UnitedPeoples unveils Humanity's Plan B, a hundred-million-member civic institution, as Climate Week opens News Provided By UnitedPeoples (UP) September 21, 2026, 05:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.