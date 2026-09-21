Policyx Launches Gen Z-Focused Insurance Push, Including New AI Chatbot And Campus Mentorship Program

Pixie 2.0

PolicyX is reshaping insurance for Gen Z with simplified digital buying, AI chatbot Pixie, youth-first content, and founder-led campus mentorship.

- Naval Goel (Founder, PolicyX)GURUGRAM, INDIA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PolicyX isn't sitting back hoping Gen Z eventually gets around to buying insurance. This isn't a youth campaign bolted onto the old brand, it's a full repositioning, with the company rebuilding its voice, product, and content from the ground up to connect with more of Gen Z on their own terms. That makes PolicyX one of the first insurance aggregators in the country to build itself around young India this way, rather than treating it as a passing marketing push.And it hasn't stopped at content. Founder Naval Goel has been showing up on college campuses himself and sitting down with students face-to-face, with a mentorship program in the works to back it up.Here's what's driving it: Gen Z is already good with money. Roughly half of young investors are putting money into SIPs and mutual funds without blinking. But ask them about insurance, and suddenly it's a "someday" thing,something to deal with in their 30s, or after something goes wrong, while they quietly ride on their parents' cover in the meantime. That's a lot of young earners one bad accident away from a real financial hit. Meanwhile, Gen Z and millennials are already the biggest chunk of new insurance buyers in the country, and when they do shop, they're doing it online, checking reviews, skipping the agent entirely."Gen Z doesn't have a trust problem with insurance, they have a boredom problem," said Naval Goel, Founder & CEO, PolicyX. "This generation will spend three days researching a mutual fund before putting in ₹500, and then let their health cover lapse for three years because the paperwork looks like a legal notice. We don't need to convince them of insurance matters. They know. We need to make buying it feel as easy as ordering food or booking a cab. So we're not just changing what we post online. I'm getting out from behind my desk, into classrooms, talking to students myself, and building something real around mentoring them. This isn't a campaign. It's us actually showing up."So what's actually changed:The buying experience has gotten a total simplification, no more agent-style paperwork, just clean comparisons and jargon-free explainers built for people scrolling on their phones with fifteen seconds to spare. PolicyX's Instagram now runs Gen Z-first content alongside a growing library of articles built for how young earners actually live pieces like "Term Insurance for Freelancers" are already live, speaking directly to gig workers and first-time earners instead of a generic audience. Most importantly, because AI is one of the few things that genuinely holds Gen Z's attention, PolicyX has rolled out Pixie, the country's first insurance-focused AI chatbot so instead of calling an agent or waiting on hold, users can just ask Pixie directly and get a straight answer. On top of all that, PolicyX has gone fully transparent: real quotes, real fine print, upfront, across 20+ insurers and 1,000+ plans, no agent pushing you toward whatever pays them the most.But the real story here is Naval showing up in person.This isn't just a social media refresh. Naval Goel has already started walking onto college campuses, Galgotias University, Masters' Union, and many more sitting down with students to talk about money and insurance like they're not two separate conversations. And PolicyX says this is just the start: a mentorship program is coming, aimed at sticking with young people as they land their first jobs and start making real financial decisions. Exact details on how that program will run are still being finalized.PolicyX was founded in 2013 by Naval Goel and has since grown into a 300+ person team out of Gurugram, comparing health, motor, life and term insurance. The company calls this Gen Z push the next chapter in its goal of becoming India's most trusted insurance platform this time, trying to earn that trust from the generation that grew up glued to a screen.About PolicyXPolicyX is India's IRDAI-approved insurance marketplace, built for one simple reason: buying insurance shouldn't feel harder than everything else you do online. Since 2013, the platform has helped consumers compare and buy health, motor, life, and term insurance across a wide range of insurers, cutting through the jargon to deliver personalised plan comparisons and real quotes in seconds. Founded by Naval Goel and headquartered in Gurugram, PolicyX is now doubling down on the generation that grew up online, with one clear goal: becoming the first insurance platform Indians actually trust, starting with the ones who trust it earliest.

Naval Goel

PolicyX

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PolicyX Launches Gen Z-Focused Insurance Push, Including New AI Chatbot and Campus Mentorship Program News Provided By PolicyX September 21, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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