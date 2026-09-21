CM Vijay To Review Tamil Nadu's North East Monsoon Preparedness Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will chair a high-level meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai at noon on Monday to review Tamil Nadu's preparedness for the northeast monsoon and assess measures being taken to minimise casualties and damage during the rainy season.

The northeast monsoon, which usually lasts from October to December, accounts for a substantial share of the state's annual rainfall.

Coastal and delta districts are particularly vulnerable to cyclones, flooding, waterlogging and damage to public infrastructure during this period.

The government carries out precautionary work every year before the onset of the monsoon. Ministers, senior officials and representatives of key departments will attend the review meeting.

Collectors from coastal and delta districts will participate through video conferencing and brief the Chief Minister about the preparedness work completed in their respective districts, along with areas requiring immediate attention.

The discussions will focus on coordinated action by the Revenue, Disaster Management, Health, Electricity and Transport departments.

Officials are expected to present details of district-level emergency plans, manpower availability and the steps taken to ensure a swift response during heavy rain, floods or cyclonic weather across Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister is likely to direct the authorities to keep rescue personnel, boats, pumps, emergency vehicles and other essential equipment ready for deployment.

Advance rescue teams may be stationed in areas identified as vulnerable to flooding, landslides or isolation following intense rainfall.

The meeting will also review arrangements at relief centres, where uninterrupted electricity, safe drinking water, food, medicines, sanitation and other basic facilities must be ensured.

Departments may be instructed to identify suitable buildings in advance and make them ready to accommodate people evacuated from low-lying and high-risk localities.

Preparatory works involving the desilting of waterbodies, stormwater channels and drainage networks are also expected to be examined.

The government is likely to seek faster removal of water hyacinth, other obstructions and encroachments that could impede the flow of rainwater and aggravate flooding.

Officials will also be directed to identify and repair damaged electricity poles, transmission towers and other vulnerable power infrastructure without delay.

The Chief Minister is expected to issue department-wise instructions, set deadlines for unfinished work and ask district administrations to maintain close coordination and round-the-clock monitoring throughout the monsoon season.