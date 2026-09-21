Aavin Milk Sales Fall Sharply As Green Packet Shortage Hits Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Aavin milk sales in Chennai have declined significantly over the past six months amid an acute shortage of its popular green packets, leaving consumers struggling to meet their daily requirements.

The Tamil Nadu government-owned dairy cooperative is a major supplier of milk across the state, with a particularly strong consumer base in Chennai.

Aavin distributes milk in orange, green and blue packets, depending on their fat content and composition. Of these, the green packet is the most preferred by households.

Until recently, Aavin's daily milk sales in Chennai stood at around 16.5 lakh litres. However, milk agents claimed that sales had fallen by 10 to 15 per cent during the past six months as supplies failed to keep pace with demand.

The shortage has become particularly severe since August, with consumers reporting that green milk packets are often unavailable at Aavin outlets and neighbourhood shops.

Agents attributed the problem to inadequate milk procurement by the cooperative, saying that the quantity being purchased had not been increased despite steady consumer demand.

The supply disruption is reportedly not confined to Chennai. Similar shortages have been reported in Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Salem and Erode districts.

The number of milk crates supplied to several Aavin outlets has also been reduced, further affecting retail availability.

In many parts of Chennai, Aavin packets are sold out early in the morning. Consumers who arrive later are forced to visit multiple outlets or depend on private dairy brands, which are generally more expensive.

The scarcity has also led to allegations of overcharging by some small grocery shops.

Consumers said green Aavin milk packets, officially priced at Rs 22 for half a litre, were being sold for Rs 24, with retailers collecting an additional Rs 2 per packet.

Families that regularly depend on Aavin milk said the shortage had increased their monthly household expenses, as they had little choice but to purchase higher-priced private milk.

Consumers have urged the state government and Aavin management to improve procurement, restore the earlier level of supply and ensure that milk packets are sold only at the prescribed price.

They also sought regular inspections of retail outlets to prevent overcharging and artificial scarcity. Milk agents warned that the situation could worsen unless procurement and distribution were strengthened immediately across Chennai and other affected districts.