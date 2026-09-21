Bigg Boss 20: Rohed Khan Walks Out First, But His Final Moment With Salman Khan Steals Spotlight

After a week filled with controversial nomination proceedings in Bigg Boss 20, the first elimination took place during Weekend Ka Vaar, and Rohed Khan becomes the first participant to get out of the house. Host Salman Khan made sure to appreciate his stay in Bigg Boss 20 before sending him off from the show.

Rohed Khan Excluded From Bigg Boss 20 After Direct Nomination

During a conversation in the house about nominations, the host decided to exclude all three contestants-Rohed Khan, Aasif Khan, and ScoutOP-from the show via direct nomination while captain of the Bigg Boss 20 Yung DSA received an exemption from this punishment due to his position as a captain of Bigg Boss 20.

It should be noted that the elimination of the contestant was determined by public voting, and Rohed Khan got less number of votes than Aasif and ScoutOP.

Compliments of Salman Khan to Rohed About His Behavior

When Salman was informing people about Rohed's departure, it wasn't all about the elimination. He talked about the way Rohed behaved while living in the house.

He praised him for participating in the show with dignity and complimented him by saying,“Job well done. Well played with dignity.” He referred to Rohed as“a good man.”

This gesture provided Rohed with a positive farewell at the time of his early departure from the show.

Dream of Rohed in Bigg Boss

Rohed talked about his dream in Bigg Boss. He told Salman that appearing in the show with him was his dream.

Then he shared one more dream, which was working with Salman Khan. Salman replied positively to this and said,“one day we will work.”

Emotional Farewell Inside The Bigg Boss House

While Rohed was leaving the house, the other participants also had some emotions about his departure. Both Rhiti Tiwari and Aasif Khan were seen to be emotionally distressed as they were saying goodbye to Rohed.

Even though Rohed's time inside Bigg Boss 20 came to an end way before he had expected it, his conversation with Salman made sure that he left on a positive note.