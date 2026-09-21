Princeton Orthopaedic Associates Introduces Physician‐Supervised Prescribe FIT Coaching To Central New Jersey

Princeton Orthopaedic Associates + Prescribe FIT

New virtual lifestyle program helps patients ease pain, move better & manage weight-supporting conservative care today & surgical readiness if needed tomorrow.

- Yvonne Davis, a patient of Dr. Ronniel Nazarian

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Princeton Orthopaedic Associates (POA) recently announced the launch of Prescribe FIT, a physician‐supervised, virtual lifestyle coaching program that brings structured weight management, nutrition guidance, and activity planning directly into orthopedic care. The new service gives patients weekly one‐on‐one support at home-helping them feel better now, prepare for surgery if it becomes necessary, and reduce the risk of future injuries.

More than 200 patients have already enrolled, and although participants have only been in the program for about five months (159 days on average), they have lost a combined 1,500 pounds, significantly reducing pressure on joints and stress on their musculoskeletal system. As a result, patients are also reporting functional gains, including 123 patients with decreased pain and 88 with improved mobility.

“When I first started this journey, I could barely walk or lift my legs,” said Sandra Lopes, a patient of Dr. Brian Culp.“I had a femur fracture at first then my hip replaced a few weeks ago. Now, I'm pain-free in my hips and have already started to walk more. Prescribe FIT has helped me in a lot of ways. I'm eating healthier, drinking more water, and have lost weight. I want to thank everyone who's been with me on this journey from day one.”

Ulrike Howells, a patient of Dr. Stuart Levine, shared that she has lost 52 pounds since starting the program. She credits the ongoing support from her health coaches, along with tools like the mobile app and weekly check-ins, with helping her lose weight in a healthy way, become more active, and build habits she can continue long term.

Another standout patient has reduced her pain from 10 to 0 in just 94 days and another improved his mobility from 7 to 18 on a 25-point scale in 74 days. One patient has lost 43lbs and 20% of their body weight in just 154 days as a result of the small lifestyle changes.

“This isn't a diet app-it's orthopedic care with a lifestyle engine,” said Dr. Hari Bezwada, orthopaedic surgeon at POA.“Our physicians lay out the care plan, and Prescribe FIT provides weekly coaching and accountability between visits. That combination helps patients address issues through conservative treatment, and if surgery is the right path later, they arrive better prepared for a faster recovery.”

Extra body weight increases the force that knees, hips, and the spine absorb with each step, accelerating wear and tear and making everyday movement more difficult. Thoughtful changes in nutrition can lower inflammation and support steady weight loss, while regular, low‐impact activity strengthens the muscles that stabilize joints and promotes easier motion. Together, these shifts often reduce pain and improve mobility, complementing POA's non‐surgical treatments and supporting recovery when procedures are needed. This approach mirrors the goals of Prescribe FIT's at‐home coaching-personalized guidance that addresses root causes and helps patients maintain healthier routines.

“Since participating in the Prescribe FIT program, I wake up every day without all of the stiffness,” said Yvonne Davis, a patient of Dr. Ronniel Nazarian.“I have learned the importance of stretching in the morning and in the evening before bed. I am more conscious of the food choices I make, ensuring healthy meals. This program has changed my life drastically.”

Prescribe FIT matches each patient with a dedicated health coach for weekly, one‐on‐one sessions, remote check‐ins, and practical strategies tailored to their condition and goals.

“Surgery is only one part of a patient's orthopedic journey,” said Dr. Culp, orthopedic surgeon at POA.“The healthier and more mobile a patient is going into a procedure, the better positioned they are for recovery afterward. Prescribe FIT gives our patients additional support to make meaningful changes before surgery-and to maintain those habits long after recovery.”

Prescribe FIT is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial insurance plans. Our team can help patients confirm benefits before enrolling. To learn more or request an appointment, visit POA's Prescribe FIT page at prescribe-fit-virtual-online-lifestyle -coaching/ or call (609) 924‐8131.

Ryan Pratt

Prescribe FIT

+1 833-332-3348

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Princeton Orthopaedic Associates Introduces Physician‐Supervised Prescribe FIT Coaching to Central New Jersey News Provided By Prescribe FIT September 21, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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