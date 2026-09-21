Loe Shimmy Gifts 20 Cancer Survivors With $400 Shopping Sprees

Hip Hop star Loe Shimmy honors 20 cancer survivors with $8,000 in shopping sprees and tickets to his Pretty Girls Run the World South Florida tour date.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before South Florida hip-hop artist Loe Shimmy takes the stage for his“Pretty Girls Run the World Tour,” he will help place the spotlight on 20 remarkable women whose courage deserves its own celebration. On Thursday, September 24, 2026, Loe Shimmy, Nana's House Behavioral Health, NETL Management, Ella's Day, SouthPromo, DJ Nasty of Cox Media Groups's 99 Jamz, and Humble Religion will host“Pretty From the Inside Out,” a special shopping-spree experience honoring 20 South Florida cancer survivors.The event will take place from 6PM-8PM at Walmart located at 2500 W. Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Each selected survivor will receive a $400 shopping spree, providing a collective $8,000 in direct support to the participating women.The experience is designed to give the survivors more than an opportunity to shop. It will be an evening centered on joy, confidence, compassion and community allowing each woman to choose items for herself and her family while being surrounded by people committed to making her feel seen, valued and celebrated.As an additional surprise, each survivor will receive a pair of tickets to Loe Shimmy's“Pretty Girls Run the World Tour” concert on Friday, September 25, 2026, at MIDLINE Miami in Wynwood. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and brings the Broward County artist home for a highly anticipated South Florida tour stop.“Pretty From the Inside Out” will serve as a kick off to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed nationally throughout October. Although the activation recognizes the importance of breast cancer awareness, it will honor women who have survived different forms of cancer and the unique journeys that brought them to this moment.The women will be identified through a community nomination initiative inviting South Florida residents to nominate a deserving survivor and encouraging survivors to nominate themselves.“Real community care means showing up for people in ways they can see, feel and remember,” said Jason Jimeno, owner of Nana's House Behavioral Health.“These women have already demonstrated incredible strength. This experience is our way of reminding them that they are supported, appreciated and never alone.”Nana's House Behavioral Health remains actively involved in initiatives that strengthen families and improve the well-being of South Florida residents. Jimeno's community work reflects the organization's belief that emotional support, encouragement and meaningful human connection are essential parts of helping individuals and families move forward. For Loe Shimmy, the initiative creates a meaningful connection between the message of the“Pretty Girls Run the World Tour” and women whose lives embody strength, perseverance and beauty from within.“These women have already shown the world what real strength looks like,” said Loe Shimmy.“I want them to have a night filled with happiness and to know that their stories matter. They deserve to be celebrated, and it means a lot to me to use this tour to give that love back.”The surprise concert tickets will allow each survivor to bring a guest and continue the celebration the following evening. Organizers hope the two-day experience will give the women an opportunity to step away from the pressures associated with illness, treatment and recovery and simply enjoy being honored.“Pretty From the Inside Out” also continues the work of Ella's Day, an annual South Florida initiative created to pamper, uplift and celebrate cancer fighters and survivors. Through experiences centered on dignity, care and personal connection, Ella's Day and SouthPromo have helped create supportive spaces where survivors are reminded that they are seen, supported and celebrated.“This is not simply about filling shopping carts,” said Jessica Williams, CEO of SouthPromo.“It is about filling a room with joy, encouragement and love. We want every survivor to leave knowing that her life, her journey and her strength are worthy of celebration.”Media outlets interested in attending, scheduling interviews or requesting additional information should contact Jessica Williams of SouthPromo at... or 954-560-4812.

Jessica Williams

SouthPromo

+ +1 954-560-4812

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Loe Shimmy Gifts 20 Cancer Survivors with $400 Shopping Sprees News Provided By SouthPromo September 21, 2026, 05:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.