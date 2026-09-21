Charge Rigs Introduces Adaptiv Off-Grid, Self-Serve EV Charging Depot

Adaptiv combines OMEGA DC fast chargers on specialized bases with coordinated power management for off-grid fleet charging.

Modular DC fast charging combines generator automation, coordinated power management and flexible placement for fleet operations.

- Paul Boes, Founder, Charge RigsORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charge Rigs is introducing Adaptiv, a modular, self-serve off-grid EV charging depot designed for fleets that need charging capacity before permanent utility infrastructure is available.Adaptiv combines OMEGA DC fast chargers mounted on specialized bases with the Charge Rigs Power Demand Module (PDM), Asynio cloud management and Titanium charger controls. The system coordinates charging demand with customer-supplied generation equipment, allowing fleets to establish a charging operation without relying on a permanent grid connection.For operators adding electric vehicles, opening new locations or working from temporary facilities, Adaptiv provides an alternative to making vehicle deployment dependent on completion of a permanent charging installation.Self-Serve Charging With Automated Generator OperationAdaptiv is designed to make generator-supported charging a coordinated process rather than a series of manual steps.A driver plugs in and authorizes a charging session using the deployment's configured authorization method. The PDM requests generator startup, and charging proceeds after stable 480-volt power is detected and charger safety checks are satisfied. Titanium charger controls then increase charging demand in controlled steps.When active charging demand ends, the system manages the cooldown and generator shutdown sequence. This demand-based operation is designed to reduce the need for manual generator intervention between charging sessions.Power Management Through CommunicationAdaptiv's operation depends on communication between the equipment and its management software.The PDM communicates with the generator equipment and with Asynio. Asynio communicates with the chargers running Titanium controls. Together, these connections coordinate generator operation and charging demand.The PDM is offered in 110-volt AC-input and battery/BESS versions. Both provide auxiliary power for charger controls and communications; neither supplies the energy used to charge vehicles. Vehicle-charging energy comes from the customer-supplied generator and distribution equipment.Modular Placement for Changing Fleet NeedsAdaptiv is not limited to a trailer-mounted configuration. Chargers can be positioned on specialized bases around a depot, allowing the arrangement to suit the site's parking and operating requirements. An optional trailer-mounted docking station supports operations that need to move equipment between locations.The modular approach supports temporary depots, leased facilities and fleet operations developing a longer-term charging infrastructure plan. Deployment can take place in days once equipment and the site are ready; manufacturing, delivery and site preparation timelines are separate.Ownership and Charging as a ServiceCustomers can explore equipment ownership or a Charging as a Service arrangement through KwiqEV. System configuration and commercial terms depend on the fleet's charging requirements, site conditions and operating plan.For purchased Adaptiv systems, the generator and distribution panel are customer supplied. Charge Rigs works with customers to define the charging configuration for the intended deployment.Fleet operators can learn more, download the Adaptiv brochure and configure an Adaptiv system at .About Charge RigsCharge Rigs develops EV charging hardware and coordinated charging systems for fleet, depot and commercial applications. Its offerings bring together charging equipment, power management and software to support a range of operating environments. Learn more at .

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Adaptiv by Charge Rigs: Self-Serve, Off-Grid EV Fleet Charging

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Charge Rigs Introduces Adaptiv Off-Grid, Self-Serve EV Charging Depot News Provided By Charge Rigs September 21, 2026, 05:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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