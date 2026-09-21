Heavy Rain Forecast For 21 Tamil Nadu Districts Chennai May See Thunderstorms

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall in 21 districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as a low-pressure area over the northern Andaman Sea continues to influence weather conditions across the State.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Similar conditions are expected in Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Madurai, Cuddalore, Tirupattur, Vellore and Tiruchirappalli districts.

Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during spells of intense rainfall.

The change in weather has been attributed to the low-pressure system formed over the northern Andaman Sea.

Moisture associated with the system is expected to bring widespread rain to several parts of Tamil Nadu, with some districts likely to experience short but intense showers.

The weather department said light to moderate rainfall could occur at a few places in districts along the Western Ghats on Tuesday.

Cloudy conditions and intermittent rain are expected to continue in some interior and coastal areas as the weather system moves further.

Chennai is also likely to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Monday.

The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, while one or two areas in the city and its suburbs may experience sudden showers.

Moderate rain has also been forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts on September 23 and 24.

The showers are expected to bring some relief from the prevailing humid conditions in the northern coastal belt.

Officials have urged fishermen and people living near waterbodies to closely monitor weather updates.

Motorists have also been advised to exercise caution, as rainfall could lead to waterlogging and reduced visibility on roads.

District administrations are expected to monitor vulnerable areas and keep emergency response teams ready if the rainfall intensifies.

Civic authorities have been asked to ensure that stormwater drains remain clear and that pumping equipment is available in areas prone to inundation.

The weather department said rainfall intensity could vary from one location to another and advised the public to follow official alerts and avoid taking shelter beneath trees or near weak structures during thunderstorms.