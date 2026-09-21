South Korean Prez To Embark On Trip To UN General Assembly, State Visit To Mexico This Week

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Sep 21 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was set to embark on a two-nation trip Monday that will first take him to New York, where he is set to address the United Nations General Assembly before heading to Mexico for a state visit, a presidential official said.

During his attendance at the UN High-Level Week, Lee is expected to seek contact with US President Donald Trump through various forms, according to National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac. He is set to deliver a speech at the UN session on Tuesday (US time).

In his speech, Lee plans to propose ways to reform the UN to tackle global issues and outline South Korea's contributions, while also presenting his administration's vision of seeking peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, Wi noted.

"Lee also plans to hold contacts with heads of state of the US, Australia and other major countries... to continue close exchanges and discuss ways to cooperate, aimed at expanding the country's national interests," the official said.

In New York, Lee also plans to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call for the world body's cooperation in efforts to ensure peace on the peninsula, and attend an investment event that will bring together economic and financial figures from South Korea and the United States, reports Yonhap news agency.

Through Lee's participation in the UN session, the government will seek to showcase South Korea's role and contributions in tackling global issues while securing the international community's support for its policy of peaceful coexistence on the peninsula, the security advisor said.

Following his trip to the US, the president will make a state visit to Mexico starting Wednesday at the invitation of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The next day, Lee and Sheinbaum will hold summit talks, a luncheon and a joint press announcement, with Seoul seeking to strengthen cooperation with the country in trade, investment and supply chains, Wi added.

In Mexico, Lee will also meet with Korean residents in the country and attend a business forum.

Wi described Mexico as South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Central and South American region, with some 560 South Korean companies operating in the country, as well as a key gateway for South Korean firms seeking to expand into the North American market.

During the summit, the leaders will discuss ways to expand bilateral trade and investment, and bolster institutional support for South Korean firms' activities in Mexico while seeking cooperation in energy and critical mineral supply chains, Wi said.

The two countries also plan to forge the foundation for industrial cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology, aerospace and defence manufacturing, he added.

Lee will depart Mexico on Saturday to return home the following day.