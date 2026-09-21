Team India To Wear BCCI Jersey In Japan Sundar Shares Pic With Samson

Team India's Kit for Japan Fixture and Asian Games

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar shared a glimpse of his time in Japan with teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, posting a picture of the duo enjoying the rainy weather under clear umbrellas. In the picture, Sundar can be seen posing for a selfie while Samson stands behind him, flashing a thumbs-up and a victory sign. The duo appeared to be enjoying the city lights and rain during their outing. Sharing the picture on X, Sundar captioned it, "Clear umbrella and Tokyo lights #oneofakind."

Meanwhile, the India men's cricket team will wear the BCCI jersey for its historic One-Off T20I match against Japan, while the team has received its official Asian Games kit for the remainder of the tournament, a Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) source told ANI on Saturday. "Team India will wear the BCCI jersey for the match against Japan. The team has received its Asian Games kit for the rest of the tournament, and the issue has been resolved," the MYAS source said.

The 20th Asian Games are being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with India participating across 36 sports. India, which clinched the Gold medal in the previous edition of the Asian Games, will play their first match at the 2026 edition on September 28 in the quarter-final stage.

The MYAS source further clarified that the match against Japan is a friendly fixture and is not part of the Asian Games competition, which is why the team will play in its regular kit. "The team will play the match against Japan in their normal kit as the match doesn't belong to the Asian Games; it's a friendly match. But for the rest of the tournament, the size issue has been resolved, and they have received their kit for the tournament," the MYAS source added.

The clarification comes after concerns over the availability and sizing of the official kit for the Indian team ahead of its campaign at the continental multi-sport event.

The Suzuki Cup will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on September 22.

India's squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games

India's squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)