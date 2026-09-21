Diya Kumari Flags Off Lokmanthan Yatra In Jaipur For Social Unity

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday flagged off the 'Lokmanthan Yatra in Jaipur, a precursor event to the Lokmanthan-2026 event scheduled for December 4–6, which aims to awaken social consciousness and foster social unity. The yatra chariot was flagged off from Jalebi Chowk following special prayers at the Shri Govind Dev Temple in Jaipur with the message 'We, the People of India.'

Organised under the aegis of 'Lokmanthan-2026 ', scheduled to be held in Jaipur from December 4 to 6, the procession witnessed enthusiastic participation from citizens, intellectuals, trade organisations, and athletes.

Lokmanthan Yatra: A Cultural Journey

"The main event is scheduled for December 5th, 6th, and 7th, preceded by the Lokmanthan Yatra passing through every district. Wherever this yatra travels, local folk artists, dancers, and singers will welcome it and accompany the procession. The underlying objective is to showcase our folk artists, rituals, and traditions we cherish, and the culture of Rajasthan and India at large, while exploring how we can take this heritage forward,” Diya Kumari told reporters.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari emphasised the core ethos of the initiative and said,“It will be a massive event attended by guests and speakers from across the globe. It will provide a platform for Rajasthan's folk artists, dancers, arts, and crafts, and offer a chance to hear insightful perspectives from international speakers, including discussions about India."

A large number of citizens, intellectuals, and representatives from various social organisations participated in the Yatra. The route was decorated with Rangoli patterns. At various locations, the procession was welcomed by trade associations and community members with showers of flower petals.

National and international athletes from 'Krida Bharati' also participated in the Yatra. The athletes demonstrated both traditional and modern sporting activities, including cycling, skating, football, Kabaddi, and Satoliya.

Diya Kumari stated that the Yatra was organised as a precursor to the Lokmanthan-2026 event as a chance to hear insightful perspectives from international speakers. Kumari emphasised that India's cultural tradition is fundamentally rooted in 'Lok' (folk/people), and the values of folk life promote harmony with nature and the environment, as well as a sustainable lifestyle.

"A connection with the people (Lok) is the foundation of public welfare, and 'Lokmanthan' will pave the way for the greater good of society," Deputy CM added.

Passing through Hawa Mahal, Badi Chaupar, and Albert Hall, the Lokmanthan Yatra reached Maharani College. There, a series of programs based on folk literature, folk culture, Indian knowledge traditions, and various other subjects commenced.

Diya Kumari Criticises Rahul Gandhi

Kumar further shifted her focus to national politics and launched a sharp critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in response to his recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' outreach program. Condemning the rhetoric used during the opposition event, she argued that the Leader of Opposition's conduct falls short of the dignity required by his constitutional office and such conduct does not befit his position.

"It is characteristic of him to constantly speak disparagingly about the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister holds a constitutional office, and engaging in such petty behaviour is completely wrong. He is the Leader of the Opposition; such conduct does not befit his position. He keeps organising these 'Jhooth ki Goonj' events and visiting various places; one wonders what message he intends to convey to the youth. Speaking about the Prime Minister in this manner is absolutely wrong, and I strongly condemn the language he used," Diya Kumari said.

Meanwhile, the Lokmanthan Yatra is a preparatory outreach campaign and cultural journey organised across various districts in Rajasthan leading up to the national Lokmanthan event 2026, which features folk performances, local sports, and interactions with elders. (ANI)

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