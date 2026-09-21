Tire Recycling Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global tire recycling market size was valued at USD 10.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 10.81 billion in 2026 to USD 18.85 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the tire recycling market with a market share of 34.2% in 2025.

The Tire Recycling Market refers to the industry focused on collecting, processing, and repurposing end-of-life tires into valuable materials such as rubber granules, crumb rubber, steel, and textile fibers. These recycled materials are widely used in construction, sports surfaces, road paving, and industrial applications.

2025 Market Size: USD 10.08 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 10.81 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 18.85 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 7.2%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 34.2% Fastest-Growing Region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 28.6%

By Component

Leading Segment: Solution Market Share in 2025: 62.7% By Process

Fastest growing segment: Chemical Recycling CAGR: 7.6% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment: Construction Market Share in 2025: 31.8%

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Growing Adoption of Recovered Tire Materials in Circular Economy Initiatives

The Tire Recycling market trends are being driven by stricter environmental regulations and the increasing adoption of circular economy practices. Governments and manufacturers are promoting the recovery of end-of-life tires to reduce landfill waste and conserve raw materials. Recycled tire rubber is increasingly being used in asphalt pavements, playground surfaces, sports fields, automotive components, and construction materials. At the same time, advancements in mechanical recycling and devulcanization technologies are improving the quality of recovered rubber, enabling its use in higher-value applications and supporting sustainable manufacturing.

In May 2025, Bridgestone Corporation expanded its collaboration with ENEOS Corporation to advance the chemical recycling of end-of-life tires by converting used tire materials into raw materials for new tire production. The initiative supports the company's goal of increasing the use of sustainable materials and promoting a circular tire value chain. Such partnerships highlight the growing industry focus on closed-loop recycling technologies.

Increasing Investment in Pyrolysis and Advanced Recycling Technologies

Another important Tire Recycling market trend is the rapid expansion of tire pyrolysis facilities that recover valuable resources such as recovered carbon black (rCB), pyrolysis oil, steel, and combustible gases. Tire manufacturers are increasingly incorporating recovered carbon black into new tire compounds to reduce dependence on virgin fossil-based materials and lower carbon emissions. Governments are also supporting advanced recycling projects through sustainability policies and waste management programs.

For instance, in 2025, several companies across Europe and North America expanded commercial-scale tire pyrolysis plants to meet the rising demand for recovered carbon black from the automotive and rubber industries. These investments are improving resource recovery, reducing environmental impact, and accelerating innovation across the Tire Recycling market.

Increasing Government Regulations on End-of-Life Tire (ELT) Management

Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia are implementing mandatory tire collection and recycling programs, encouraging manufacturers and recyclers to recover valuable materials such as rubber, steel, and recovered carbon black (rCB). These initiatives reduce environmental pollution while creating a sustainable supply chain for recycled materials.

For instance, in March 2025, the European Tyre & Rubber Manufacturers' Association (ETRMA) reported that several EU member states expanded Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes to improve end-of-life tire collection and recycling rates.

Growing Demand for Recycled Rubber in Infrastructure Projects

Recycled tire rubber enhances pavement durability, reduces road noise, and supports sustainable infrastructure development, encouraging governments and contractors to adopt rubberized asphalt technologies.

High Capital Investment and Processing Costs

High installation costs for advanced tire recycling technologies, including pyrolysis and devulcanization plants, continue to restrain market growth. Recycling facilities require significant investments in specialized equipment, environmental compliance systems, and skilled labor, making market entry difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises. Operating expenses, including transportation and energy costs, further reduce profitability.

For instance, in 2025, multiple commercial tire pyrolysis projects in Europe and North America highlighted that establishing continuous processing facilities requires multi-million-dollar investments, limiting expansion among smaller recyclers.

Volatility in Prices of Recovered Materials

Fluctuating prices of recovered carbon black, pyrolysis oil, and recycled steel create uncertainty for recycling companies. Competition from lower-priced virgin raw materials can reduce demand for recycled products and impact overall project economics.

Rising Investments in Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Production

Growing demand for sustainable raw materials in the automotive, rubber, and plastics industries is creating significant opportunities for tire recyclers. Recovered carbon black is increasingly being used as a substitute for virgin carbon black to reduce carbon emissions and manufacturing costs. Expanding investments in commercial-scale pyrolysis facilities are expected to strengthen the market over the coming years.

For instance, in September 2025, Scandinavian Enviro Systems announced continued expansion of recovered carbon black production capacity through strategic partnerships with tire manufacturers to support circular tire manufacturing.

Maintaining Consistent Quality of Recycled Products

One of the major challenges facing the tire recycling market is maintaining consistent quality across recycled rubber, recovered carbon black, and pyrolysis oil. Differences in tire composition, manufacturing materials, and contamination levels make it difficult to produce standardized recycled products. In addition, varying environmental regulations across countries increase compliance costs for recyclers operating internationally.

For instance, in 2025, several recycled material suppliers reported that inconsistent recovered carbon black quality remained a key barrier to wider adoption by premium tire manufacturers, which require strict material performance standards.

Solution Dominated the Market with 62.7% Share in 2025

The solution segment accounted for the largest share of the global tire recycling market at 62.7% in 2025, generating USD 6.32 billion in revenue. The segment leads due to increasing adoption of integrated tire recycling technologies, automated processing systems, and material recovery solutions that improve operational efficiency and maximize the recovery of rubber, steel, and carbon black.

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Chemical Recycling is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 7.6%

The chemical recycling segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for high-quality recovered materials, advancements in recycling technologies, and increasing investments in circular economy initiatives are supporting market growth. Pyrolysis also remains a rapidly expanding segment, accounting for 24.6% of the market and generating USD 2.48 billion in 2025, driven by rising production of recovered carbon black and pyrolysis oil.

Construction Dominated the Market with 31.8% Share in 2025

The construction segment accounted for the largest share of the global tire recycling market at 31.8% in 2025, generating USD 3.21 billion in revenue. Growth is supported by increasing use of recycled tire rubber in rubberized asphalt, flooring, roofing materials, playground surfaces, and civil engineering projects. Government initiatives promoting sustainable infrastructure further strengthen demand.

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North America dominated the global tire recycling market with a 34.2% market share, valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2025. The region benefits from well-established end-of-life tire (ELT) collection systems, stringent environmental regulations, and increasing adoption of recycled rubber in road construction, sports surfaces, and industrial applications. Rising investments in advanced recycling technologies, including pyrolysis and recovered carbon black (rCB) production, continue to strengthen regional market growth.

The United States accounted for an estimated USD 2.88 billion of the market in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Growth is driven by expanding state-level tire recycling programs, increasing use of rubberized asphalt, strong demand for recovered carbon black, and continuous investments in commercial-scale tire recycling and pyrolysis facilities.

Canada generated an estimated USD 0.57 billion in 2025. The market is supported by provincial tire stewardship programs, growing infrastructure projects using recycled rubber products, and increasing investments in sustainable waste management and circular economy initiatives.

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Europe accounted for 28.6% of the global tire recycling market, reaching USD 2.88 billion in 2025. The market is supported by strict landfill regulations, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes, high tire collection rates, and increasing demand for recycled rubber across construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. Continuous innovation in material recovery technologies is further driving regional growth.

The United Kingdom represented an estimated USD 0.48 billion in 2025. The country's market is driven by growing investments in sustainable waste management, expanding use of recycled tire materials in civil engineering projects, and increasing adoption of circular economy practices.

Germany led the European market with an estimated value of USD 0.81 billion in 2025. Strong environmental regulations, advanced recycling infrastructure, high industrial demand for recycled rubber, and increasing investments in recovered carbon black production continue to support market expansion.

Asia Pacific accounted for 25.8% of the global market, valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2025, and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Rising vehicle ownership, increasing end-of-life tire generation, expanding industrialization, and growing government support for sustainable waste management are accelerating market growth across the region.

Japan generated an estimated USD 0.52 billion in 2025. The country's market is driven by advanced waste recycling systems, high utilization of tire-derived fuel, and increasing investments in resource-efficient recycling technologies.

China accounted for an estimated USD 1.22 billion in 2025, making it the largest market in Asia Pacific. Government initiatives promoting circular economy development, rising tire production, expanding recycling infrastructure, and increasing demand for recycled materials are driving strong market growth.

The Middle East & Africa represented 5.0% of the global tire recycling market, totaling USD 0.50 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in waste management infrastructure, rising awareness of sustainable tire disposal, and government initiatives to reduce landfill waste are supporting regional market growth. Growing industrialization is also contributing to higher demand for recycled rubber products.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for an estimated USD 0.13 billion in 2025. The market is driven by government sustainability initiatives, investments in waste recycling facilities, and growing adoption of recycled materials in construction and infrastructure projects.

Africa is witnessing steady growth in the tire recycling market, supported by expanding waste management infrastructure, increasing environmental awareness, and rising investments in recycling facilities. Countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt are strengthening tire collection and recycling systems to reduce illegal dumping, recover valuable materials, and promote sustainable industrial development, creating long-term opportunities for tire recycling companies.

Liberty Tire Recycling Genan Holding A/S Michelin Group Bridgestone Corporation Continental AG Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Apollo Tyres Ltd. Shandong Linglong Tire Sailun Group Hankook Tire Lehigh Technologies, Inc. Tire Disposal & Recycling Inc. Champlin Tire Recycling Green Distillation Technologies Scandinavian Enviro Systems

May 2026: Michelin commercially deployed its Sustainera recovered carbon black (rCB) compound in the MICHELIN X Multi D truck tire range. The launch marks a significant step in scaling the use of recycled carbon black derived from end-of-life tire pyrolysis in commercial tire manufacturing. May 2026: NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), proposed national standards for Tire Pyrolysis Oil (TPO) and Recovered Carbon Black (rCB), along with separate HSN codes, GST rationalization, and stricter regulation of pyrolysis facilities to strengthen India's circular tire economy. India recycled approximately 3 million metric tonnes of waste tires during FY2024–25. May 2026: Waste Energy Corp. commissioned its tire recycling facility in Midland, Texas, capable of processing approximately 15 tons (22,500–24,000 tires) per day. The plant recovers pyrolysis oil, recovered carbon black, steel, and process gas from end-of-life tires. March 2026: Granuband completed its integration under Circtec, combining mechanical tire recycling with chemical recycling (pyrolysis) to maximize recovery of recovered carbon black, tire pyrolysis oil, and recycled steel from end-of-life tires.