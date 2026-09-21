Houthis Vow Escalation Against Saudi Arabia, Say Red Sea Shipping Safe For Non-Saudi Vessels

Speaking during an event marking the 12th anniversary of the Houthis' takeover of Sanaa, al-Mashat said the group's military options would continue to escalate until Saudi Arabia ends what it describes as a blockade on Yemen, reopens airports and seaports, restores Yemen's resources, and pays compensation for years of conflict.

“Our options, God willing, will escalate and take more painful forms,” al-Mashat said.“Even if we lose our lives, we will not retreat from our rights.”

The statement marks one of the Houthis' strongest public threats against Saudi Arabia since the group announced a naval blockade targeting Saudi-linked shipping during the latest phase of Yemen's conflict.

Al-Mashat said the Houthis consider their campaign a response to Saudi restrictions on ports and airports in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, arguing that military and economic pressure will continue until those restrictions are lifted.

He also claimed international shipping through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait remains safe, saying only Saudi-linked vessels are considered targets.

“Navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab are secure and face no threat from Yemen, except for ships belonging to the Saudi enemy,” he said.

The remarks mirror statements made by senior Houthi officials in recent weeks, who have repeatedly insisted that commercial shipping unrelated to Saudi Arabia would not be targeted.

The Houthis' warning comes as fighting has intensified between the group and forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.

Reuters has reported that the Houthis have expanded operations along Yemen's Red Sea coast, threatening Saudi oil export routes and increasing pressure around the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world's busiest maritime chokepoints.

The renewed violence has displaced tens of thousands of people and raised concerns over the security of regional shipping lanes and global energy supplies. The United Nations has warned that the escalation is worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis.

Yemen's civil war has continued for more than a decade between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government. A UN-brokered truce in 2022 sharply reduced large-scale fighting but failed to produce a lasting political settlement.

The conflict has taken on broader regional significance since mid-2026, as Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory have coincided with heightened tensions involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.