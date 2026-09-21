Egypt Says Suez Canal 'Safe' As Shipping Traffic Returns To Normal

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CAIRO/ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Egypt said the Suez Canal remains“safe,” with maritime traffic operating normally along one of the world's most important shipping routes, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

According to a statement from the Suez Canal Authority, Chairman Osama Rabie spoke at a ceremony in Alexandria marking World Maritime Day 2026 organised by the Maritime Transport Sector of the Ministry of Transport.

Rabie said vessel traffic through the canal was proceeding regularly and that revenue reached US$567.1 million in August, up 56.7 per cent from US$326 million in the same month of 2025.

He stressed that navigation traffic remained stable and services were being provided with high efficiency, adding that canal pilots -- specialised local navigators who board ships to guide them safely through the narrow stretch of the canal -- were performing their duties with the highest levels of readiness and professionalism.

According to navigation reports, 1,358 vessels with a total net tonnage of 68.3 million tonnes transited the canal in August, compared with 1,070 vessels with a total net tonnage of 45.2 million tonnes during the same month last year.

Rabie said this represented increases of 27 per cent in vessel numbers, 51.1 per cent in net tonnage and 56.7 per cent in revenue.

Referring to global and regional geopolitical changes in recent years, he said international crises had directly affected global supply chains but stressed that the Suez Canal had once again demonstrated its critical and irreplaceable role in securing those supply chains.

The Egyptian announcement comes amid continued tensions around the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as a gateway to the Suez Canal.

Following Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip that began in October 2023, Yemen's Houthi group targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, prompting major shipping companies to divert routes around the Cape of Good Hope.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty recently said that tensions in the Red Sea had cost Egypt around US$11 billion in lost Suez Canal revenues.

--NNN-ANADOLU