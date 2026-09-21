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Russian Forces Attack High-Rise Building And Shopping Center In Zaporizhzhia

Russian Forces Attack High-Rise Building And Shopping Center In Zaporizhzhia


2026-09-21 01:04:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia,” he wrote.

In addition, according to the official, Russian troops struck a shopping center.

The consequences of the attacks are being assessed, Fedorov added.

Read also: Russian forces launch second strike on rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 928 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia regio. One person was killed, and three others were wounded.

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