Russian Forces Attack High-Rise Building And Shopping Center In Zaporizhzhia
“The enemy attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia,” he wrote.
In addition, according to the official, Russian troops struck a shopping center.
The consequences of the attacks are being assessed, Fedorov added.Read also: Russian forces launch second strike on rescuers in Zaporizhzhia region
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 928 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia regio. One person was killed, and three others were wounded.
Illustrative photo
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment