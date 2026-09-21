Introduction To Raw Materials And Selection Of PP Woven Bags

Raw material selection varies according to different applications of plastic woven products.

Generally speaking, tubular fabrics woven with high-density polyethylene have better hand feel, softness and low temperature resistance.

Polypropylene boasts abundant sources and low prices, so it is widely adopted as the main raw material for plastic woven products.

In short, the production process of Woven Bag Woven Bag

The produced flat yarns are made into woven fabrics by circular looms. The higher the weaving density, the better the tensile force and bearing capacity, and the more durable the Woven Bag Woven Bag

How to Choose Woven Bags 1. Smell the odor

All Woven Bag s are plastic woven products, and newly produced bags have relatively strong odor. Generally, white Woven Bag s have lighter odor than grey Woven Bag s made of recycled materials.

2. Check the size

The marked sizes of Woven Bag s on the market refer to the dimensions before the bottom sewing. If you need finished bags of 50*80cm, do not purchase products marked 50*80cm on online stores directly, because the actual finished size you receive will be 50*75cm in most cases. Extra attention is required if you have strict requirements on packaging sizes.

3. Check the grammage

Most grammage and thickness parameters marked on major shopping platforms are inflated. Affected by fierce price competition in the industry, a Woven Bag marked 50 grams is actually 48 grams with an error of ±2 grams. When purchasing Woven Bag s, do not only focus on thickness and grammage, and select products according to actual usage demands.

Four practical methods to select qualified polypropylene recycled materials for Woven Bag s: observation, biting, combustion and stretching.

Observation: High-quality recycled materials have waxy surface, jet-black appearance and no bubbles inside.

Biting: Hard particles are polypropylene recycled materials; harder particles mean better PP recycled materials, while soft particles belong to PE recycled materials.

The molten materials after filtration need to be cooled immediately after exiting the die, and water cooling is the common cooling method. The cooling temperature should be controlled at 30~35°C. Cooling molten materials serves three purposes: first, to shape the molten materials; second, to prevent high-temperature oxidation; third, to inhibit material crystallization and provide necessary conditions for hot stretching.

White Woven Bag s are mainly used for packaging rice, flour, grain, chemical raw materials and other goods that require high density and thickness. Most white Woven Bag s are made of brand-new materials, with better density, bearing capacity and tensile strength than grey Woven Bag s, so white Woven Bag s are sold at a higher price.

About Us

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Linyi, Shandong Province, Linyi Silk Road International Trade Co., Ltd. is an enterprise integrating the research and development, production, sales and service of woven bags, jumbo bags and other packaging products.