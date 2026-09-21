EMS Heating Leg Training Massager Introduces Integrated Technology For Leg Wellness And Recovery
Long‐time sitting, standing, high‐intensity workouts and aging issues easily cause leg muscle stiffness, poor local circulation, leg swelling and cold soreness. Our EMS heating leg training massager combines EMS micro‐current, far‐infrared heating and red light therapy, bringing salon‐level leg physiotherapy for home, office, yoga studio and rehabilitation center use.
Core FunctionsEMS micro‐current: Stimulate leg acupoints, release tight muscle tension and support leg muscle recovery Far‐infrared hot compress: Deep thermal moxibustion to warm legs, relieve edema and dispel cold dampness Red light therapy: Boost blood and lymph circulation, soothe joint discomfort and assist tissue repair
Works on thighs, calves and full leg areas
Key Advantages
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9 adjustable EMS modes & 6 intensity levels for customized micro‐current experience
Wide temperature range 40‐60°C, adjustable timer from 10‐60 minutes for flexible treatment
Full‐leg wrapping design, high‐elastic PU leather fits most leg shapes comfortably
Safe DC24V low‐voltage power supply, stable peRf ormance for long‐time daily use
Smart HD digital control panel, simple operation suitable for all age groups
Who Needs This Leg Massager?
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Office clerks and staff who sit or stand for long hours with swollen heavy legs
Sports and fitness enthusiasts for post‐workout leg muscle recovery
Elderly people suffering from cold legs, joint stiffness and leg soreness
Postpartum crowd with leg discomfort
Yoga practitioners and rehabilitation users for daily leg wellness care
Why Choose Our Leg Massager?
3‐in‐one integrated technology combines EMS massage, far‐infrared heat and red light therapy, replacing separate heating pads and leg massage devices. Wearable wrap‐style design allows you to use it while resting, reading or working. For salon and rehab center owners, it is a low‐investment high‐return device for in‐service treatment and retail wholesale.
Get In Touch
Ease leg soreness, swelling and muscle fatigue with our multifunctional leg therapy wrap. Contact us to get factory wholesale price and complete product parameters, OEM & ODM customization is available.
About Us
Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training.
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