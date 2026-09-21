EMS Heating Leg Training Massager Introduces Integrated Technology For Leg Wellness And Recovery

Long‐time sitting, standing, high‐intensity workouts and aging issues easily cause leg muscle stiffness, poor local circulation, leg swelling and cold soreness. Our EMS heating leg training massager combines EMS micro‐current, far‐infrared heating and red light therapy, bringing salon‐level leg physiotherapy for home, office, yoga studio and rehabilitation center use.

Core Functions

EMS micro‐current: Stimulate leg acupoints, release tight muscle tension and support leg muscle recoveryFar‐infrared hot compress: Deep thermal moxibustion to warm legs, relieve edema and dispel cold dampnessRed light therapy: Boost blood and lymph circulation, soothe joint discomfort and assist tissue repair

Works on thighs, calves and full leg areas

Key Advantages



9 adjustable EMS modes & 6 intensity levels for customized micro‐current experience

Wide temperature range 40‐60°C, adjustable timer from 10‐60 minutes for flexible treatment

Full‐leg wrapping design, high‐elastic PU leather fits most leg shapes comfortably

Safe DC24V low‐voltage power supply, stable peRf ormance for long‐time daily use Smart HD digital control panel, simple operation suitable for all age groups

Who Needs This Leg Massager?



Office clerks and staff who sit or stand for long hours with swollen heavy legs

Sports and fitness enthusiasts for post‐workout leg muscle recovery

Elderly people suffering from cold legs, joint stiffness and leg soreness

Postpartum crowd with leg discomfort Yoga practitioners and rehabilitation users for daily leg wellness care

Why Choose Our Leg Massager?

3‐in‐one integrated technology combines EMS massage, far‐infrared heat and red light therapy, replacing separate heating pads and leg massage devices. Wearable wrap‐style design allows you to use it while resting, reading or working. For salon and rehab center owners, it is a low‐investment high‐return device for in‐service treatment and retail wholesale.

Get In Touch

Ease leg soreness, swelling and muscle fatigue with our multifunctional leg therapy wrap. Contact us to get factory wholesale price and complete product parameters, OEM & ODM customization is available.

About Us

Guangzhou Danye Optical CO., LTD was founded in 2010, located in Guangzhou China, is the professional high quality of non-surgical beauty and medical equipment manufacturer and exporter. Our business ranges from original research, development, production, international sales & marketing, after services to professional training.