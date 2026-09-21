TTFACE Expands Preventive Dental Product Line For Global Distributor Partnerships

Global oral care is entering an era of refined at-home periodontal prevention. Conventional toothbrushes mostly feature a single type of bristle, designed for both morning and night use. They fail to match the differing oral conditions between day and night. Severe product homogenization has pushed distribution channels into cut-throat price competition, making it difficult to launch high-margin differentiated products.

Launched in dental clinics across China in November 2025, the TTFACE Day & Night Dual-Protection Periodontal Toothbrush has been validated in real clinical settings and earned positive feedback from dentists and patients alike. It is a premium new product for overseas dental practices and cross-border distributors.

Market Opportunity: Day & Night Segmented Care - A Genuine Oral Care Need

Many procurement partners ask: Will the market accept a day-and-night split toothbrush system? This design is no marketing gimmick. It is developed based on physiological changes in the human oral cavity.

After hours of sleep, the mouth remains closed with reduced saliva production, leading to soft plaque buildup and surface tooth stains. Morning cleaning focuses on gentle large-area removal of deposits, brightening enamel and freshening breath without over-abrasion.

Following daytime meals, food debris and pigments get trapped between teeth and within periodontal pockets, gradually forming dental plaque. Long-term plaque accumulation develops into tartar, triggering gum inflammation and periodontal recession. Nighttime cleaning requires penetration into periodontal crevices to remove hidden plaque and reduce periodontal disease risk at the source.

A single standard toothbrush cannot satisfy these two distinct cleaning requirements. TTFACE adopts a twin-pack system with two toothbrushes featuring specialized bristle structures for separate purposes.

On-the-ground clinic experience in China proves this care concept is easy for dentists to explain and simple for patients to understand, driving strong conversion. Few comparable professional twin-set products exist in overseas markets, offering channels an excellent chance to build differentiated selling points and escape low-price competition.

Dual Bristle Design: Targeted Periodontal Care for Different Times of Day

Morning Brush | Rounded Flat Bristle Version

Made of Dupont 612 nylon filaments with over 90% rounded bristle tips, free of sharp edges. Flat bristles fit closely across tooth surfaces to swiftly eliminate morning soft plaque and surface stains. The filaments absorb minimal water and dry rapidly to curb bacterial growth in moist environments, delivering gentle cleaning while protecting tooth enamel.

Night Brush | Single-Taper Double-Layer Gum-Protecting Version

Constructed with imported Thai KR PBT filaments featuring outstanding toughness and resilience, resisting permanent bending even with prolonged use. The double-layer bristles perform separate functions: outer rounded bristles cushion friction to safeguard gum margins; inner fine tapered bristles reach deep into interdental gaps, periodontal sulci and hard-to-reach posterior teeth to clear daytime debris and stubborn plaque for deep periodontal maintenance.

Ergonomic Design for Adult Users Worldwide



· Small U-shaped narrow brush head: Compact and maneuverable, easy to clean posterior teeth and lateral tooth surfaces. Suitable for users with sensitive gums and suboptimal periodontal health.

· Triangular 3D handle: Distinct from ordinary round or flat handles. Its three-point support delivers non-slip grip and precise brushing force control. It enables stable movement for both broad morning cleaning and meticulous interdental night cleaning, lowering the risk of gum injury. · Minimalist aesthetic: Ideal for clinic display, membership package bundling and gift set assembly to elevate product premium feel.

B2B Channel Value: Profitable Deployment Across Multiple Scenarios

Clinically validated in China, this product fits various overseas B2B channels.



· Dental practices: For at-home care following periodontal therapy and implant restoration. Can be bundled into dental membership packages to raise average order value and strengthen the clinic's professional image. Education materials proven in China can be adapted directly for overseas markets. · Cross-border stores & offline health retailers: The unique day-and-night care concept attracts consumer purchases. OEM / ODM private labeling and custom packaging are supported. It serves as a core SKU for oral care gift boxes and subscription bundles.

Toothbrushes are high-frequency consumables. Once customers adopt the twin-pack routine, they will repurchase sets repeatedly, helping channels build long-term customer bases and secure recurring revenue.

Quality Standards & Partnership Opportunities

TTFACE adopts export-grade manufacturing standards. Full inspection covers bristle material selection, tufting, tip rounding and packaging. Firmly anchored bristles resist shedding. Materials comply with overseas oral care safety requirements, resulting in low after-sales rates. The factory supports stable mass supply, custom packaging and private branding, and can provide complete compliance documentation.

The global preventive periodontal care market keeps expanding, and refined oral care represents a long-term trend. We sincerely invite overseas dental chains, oral care distributors and cross-border brands to discuss cooperation. Product sample testing, customized solutions and OEM private labeling are available. Let us seize the growth opportunities of new preventive dental products and share the booming periodontal care market.

About Us

Shenzhen Cekon Healthy Life Co., Ltd. (“TTFACE”)is a premier ODM/OEM manufacturer dedicated to designing and producing innovative oral hygiene and personal healthcare products.