“Empowering Yancheng Merchants To Set Sail Globally” - Successful Cross-Border E-Commerce Seminar Held In Yannan

To accelerate the development of the Cross-Border E-Commerce ecosystem in Yannan, cultivate new forms of foreign trade, and foster a vibrant cross-border business environment, the“Empowering Yancheng Merchants to Set Sail Globally”Yannan Cross-Border E-Commerce Seminar was successfully held on the afternoon ofOctober 29, 2024. The event was guided by the Economic Development and Technology Bureau of Yannan High-tech Zone, hosted by the Management Office of Yancheng Big Data Industrial Park (Shumeng Town), organized by the Yancheng (Qianhai) Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park, and co-organized by Shenzhen Qianhai Bailu Data Exchange Technology Co., Ltd.

The event commenced with a keynote presentation by Ms. Shi Lili, head of Yancheng Qianhai Digital Trade Park. She gave a comprehensive overview of the Qianhai Digital Trade modeland the Yancheng Cross-Border E-Commerce Industrial Park project. Ms. Shi emphasized that the park is committed toindustrial clustering, professional services, and brand globalization. Through integration with global overseas service centers, the park provides end-to-end support including international distribution, multimodal logistics (covering sea, land, air, and rail), settlement in over 19 currencies, and both online and offline Supply Chain Finance services - empowering Yancheng enterprises to transform and expand overseas efficiently and at low cost.

Mr. Xue Yiyin, Manager of Nantong E-Port Co., Ltd., delivered a highly insightful speech titled“The Transformation Path of Foreign Trade Enterprises into Cross-Border E-Commerce”. Drawing from his extensive practical experience, Mr. Xue detailed the operational models of Cross-Border E-Commerce and the business registration procedures on the online comprehensive service platform of the China (Yancheng) Cross-Border E-Commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone. His presentation aimed to support thedigital transformation of foreign trade and promote the development of related industries such as local payment, internet finance, logistics, big data, and mobile internet - earning enthusiastic applause and strong recognition from attending entrepreneurs.

Mr. Li Liang, Chairman of Shenzhen Qianhai Digital Trade Technology Services Co., Ltd., gave an in-depth interpretation of the evolution and future trends of Cross-Border E-Commerce. He introduced the innovative overseas service model ofQianhai Digital Trade's global service centers. By integrating global trade resources with traditional Overseas Warehouse functions, these centers provide export-oriented enterprises with one-stop solutions including warehousing, logistics, product showcasing, after-sales service, and business consultancy. This significantly reduces operational costs and enhances international competitiveness.

In response to the challenges some enterprises face in receiving payments from Russia due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mr. Li also introduced the Qianhai Shuhui brand - a sub-brand under Qianhai Digital Trade. Shuhui offers diversified and customized cross-border payment solutions for global cross-border enterprises and SMEs, particularly by leveraging legal and compliant third-party routes through Central Asian countries to facilitate secure and efficient payment recovery from Russian clients.

The event concluded with a presentation by Ms. Xing Xuhui, Manager of the International Department of China Construction Bank (Jiangsu Branch), titled“New Finance Empowers Industrial Clusters and Cross-Border E-Commerce to Set Sail”. Ms. Xing introduced CCB's global presence, highlighting its over 200 overseas institutions across 31 countries and regions on six continents, including coverage of nine Belt and Road countries. She further elaborated on CCB's financial products for cross-border commerce - including settlement, financing, and market access solutions. Currently, CCB supports payments in more than 140 currencies, allowing businesses to pay in RMB while recipients receive full-value payments in local currencies - enabling seamless multi-currency cross-border remittances for enterprises.

About us

Yancheng Big Data Industrial Park began construction at the end of 2014 and is one of the earliest regions in China to develop the big data industry. The park has a planned carrier area of 1 million square meters, with 482,100 square meters completed and 200,000 square meters under construction. It includes 48 carrier buildings with a rental rate of 94.6%. Leading enterprises such as Huawei, NetEase, and Baidu have settled in, along with 611 companies in total.