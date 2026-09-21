Breakthrough In Challenging Operating Conditions Advances Fertilizer Industry Applications

Phosphoric Acid and phosphate fertilizer production systems are theheart and origin of the modern fertilizer industry. They carry two core missions:first, converting natural phosphate rock into Phosphoric Acid -the essential raw material for all high-grade phosphate and compound fertilizers;second, directly producing the two major commercial phosphate fertilizers, monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and diammonium phosphate (DAP).

The efficiency, stability, and environmental performance of this system directly determine production costs, product quality, and sustainability across the entire phosphate fertilizer value chain, making it the cornerstone of the industry.

Extremely Harsh Process Conditions

The system consists of two major process sections: acid production and fertilizer production, both operating under exceptionally severe conditions.

Typical media include:



Phosphoric Acid (e.g., 43% H3PO4)

Fluorosilicic acid and residual Sulfuric Acid

Suspended solids such as calcium phosphate particles

In nitrogen and compound fertilizer production, additional media such as:

Ammonium Nitrate (NH4NO3) slurry Dolomite (CaCO3) slurry

are commonly encountered.

The widespread presence of chloride ions, high acidity, and solid particles causes intense corrosion and severe erosion to equipment, pipelines, and valves. Hard-scale formation-such as calcium sulfate and fluorosilicates-is frequent, particularly in low-flow zones and heat-exchange surfaces, leading to fouling, reduced heat-transfer efficiency, and even blockage.

Moreover, phosphate slurries and Ammonium Nitrate slurries are typicalhigh-solid-content two-phase flows, continuously subjecting critical components to abrasive wear. For every ton of Phosphoric Acid produced, approximately4.5–5 tons of phosphogypsum are generated, posing long-term challenges in safe disposal and resource utilization.

Typical Valve Failure Case

Under such complex operating conditions, stable, efficient, and clean operation is a direct reflection of a company's technical and management capability.

At a large DAP production facility, a critical control valve at the outlet of the Phosphoric Acid circulation pump was originally made of316L stainless steel. Due to severe corrosion and particle erosion, the valve typically failed within 2–3 months, suffering from heavy trim erosion and pitting corrosion. This resulted in increasing internal leakage, unstable process control, and required 4–5 shutdowns per year, each maintenance operation taking approximately 8 hours, significantly impacting continuous production and cost control.

CeramiC Valve Upgrade: Performance Transformation

After replacing the valve with a high-performance ceramic valve, the unit achieved continuous operation for more than 24 months, while maintaining excellent sealing performance and virtually zero internal leakage. Process control stability improved significantly.

Comparative data showed:



More than 70% reductionin annual total maintenance cost per valve (including spare parts, labor, and production losses) Payback period of approximately 10 months

This clearly demonstrates the outstanding durability and reliability of ceramic materials under extreme conditions, as well as the powerful leverage effect of material upgrades on production efficiency.

Industry-Wide Validation

This success is not an isolated case. Similar results have been widely validated in the global fertilizer industry.

Leading fertilizer producers such as Kemira GrowHow, FERTIBERIA S.A., YARA (formerly HYDRO AGRI) in Europe, and ABU QIR in Egypt have all faced harsh media including:



Phosphoric acid mixed with lime/gypsum particles

Ammonium nitrate slurries Dolomite and carbonate mineral slurries

By replacing traditional 316L stainless steel or PTFE-lined valves with ceramic valves, these companies extended average valve service life from only weeks to more than two years, fundamentally eliminating frequent production interruptions and excessive maintenance costs caused by valve failures.

Why Ceramic Valves Matter in Fertilizer Production

The importance of ceramic valves in the fertilizer industry-especially in phosphoric acid and phosphate fertilizer systems-is becoming increasingly evident.

Thanks to their ultra-high hardness and excellent chemical inertness, ceramic valves can simultaneously resist corrosion, erosion, and scaling, addressing the inherent weaknesses of metal valves in aggressive media. Adopting ceramic valves means not only fewer shutdowns and higher production continuity, but also a decisive step toward refined, high-performance operational management.

A Strategic Choice for Long-Term Competitiveness

Companies that take the lead in adopting ceramic valves at critical process points demonstrate strong technical foresight and strategic vision. Rather than relying on reactive maintenance, they proactively rebuild system reliability through material innovation-achieving sustained advantages in operating cost reduction, process stability, and environmental compliance.

This practice of using technology innovation to drive operational excellence not only delivers tangible economic returns for individual enterprises, but also sets a benchmark for equipment upgrades and high-quality development across the fertilizer industry.

Looking Ahead

As ceramic material technologies continue to advance and costs further optimize, their application in fertilizer production will expand even further-becoming a key enabling force for a safer, more efficient, and greener industry.

Enterprises that have already embraced this technology will remain at the forefront of the next wave of industrial upgrading, unlocking broader opportunities for sustainable growth.

About Us

Yantai Kingway Science & Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1998 with a registered capital of RMB 52.93 million and is located in the Huang-Bohai Economic Development Zone. As a technology-driven enterprise specializing in the design, research and development, manufacturing, and sales of high-performance ceramic valves, the company has always been at the forefront of ceramic valve technology and is recognized as a pioneer in the industry.