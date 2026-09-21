Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Outlook 2034: Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Future Opportunities Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor market is set to grow at a significant CAGR through 2034 across the leading 7MM markets, propelled by expanding diagnostic capabilities and a pipeline of targeted and radiopharmaceutical therapies nearing key regulatory milestones.

(Albany, US) September 20, 2026- DelveInsight's " Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Treatment Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of pancreatic endocrine tumors (PNETs), their historical and forecasted epidemiology, and market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know more about the Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor market outlook, drug uptake, and treatment scenario, click here:

Some of the key facts of the Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Report:



Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNETs) are rare, with an annual incidence of about 1 per 100,000 and accounting for only 1–2% of all pancreatic neoplasms and under 2% of pancreatic cancers overall.

Non-functional tumors make up the majority of cases, representing roughly 70% of PNETs, while the remaining 30% are functional and secrete hormones that drive distinct clinical syndromes.

About 10% of PNETs occur alongside a hereditary syndrome such as multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN1), Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Standard treatment options span surgery (pancreatectomy or the Whipple procedure), peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT), chemotherapy, targeted therapies, somatostatin analogues, and locoregional approaches like radiofrequency ablation or transarterial chemoembolization.

FDA-approved therapies for previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, well-differentiated PNETs and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (epNETs) include CABOMETYX (cabozantinib, Exelixis), WELIREG (belzutifan, Merck), and SUTENT (sunitinib, Pfizer).

In March 2025, Exelixis secured US FDA approval for CABOMETYX in this setting, based on positive progression-free survival results from the Phase III CABINET trial; the European Commission followed with approval in June 2025 via partner Ipsen.

WELIREG (belzutifan) was first approved by the FDA in August 2021 for VHL-associated pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors not requiring immediate surgery, working by inhibiting HIF-2α to slow tumor growth.

The emerging pipeline includes Zanzalintinib (Exelixis), RYZ101 (RayzeBio/Bristol Myers Squibb), and Nab-sirolimus (Aadi Bioscience), among others.

In June 2025, Exelixis initiated the Phase III STELLAR-311 pivotal trial evaluating Zanzalintinib in advanced pancreatic endocrine tumors, with progression-free survival by blinded independent central review as the primary endpoint.

RYZ101, a first-in-class alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical targeting SSTR2-expressing tumors, is in Phase III development; RayzeBio presented Phase Ib data from the ACTION-1 trial at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in January 2025.

The average age at diagnosis for PNETs is around 60, localized disease is more common than advanced or metastatic presentation in the US, Grade 1 tumors make up most cases, and the disease occurs somewhat more frequently in women.

Key Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Companies: Merck, Pfizer, Exelixis, ITM Isotope Technologies, RayzeBio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Aadi Bioscience, and others Key Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Therapies: CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), WELIREG (belzutifan), SUTENT (sunitinib), Zanzalintinib, RYZ101, Nab-sirolimus, and others

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Overview

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, also called pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (PNET) or islet cell tumor, is a rare cancer arising from the hormone-producing islet cells of the pancreas. Tumors may be functional, secreting excess hormones that cause syndromes such as insulinoma, gastrinoma, or glucagonoma, or non-functional, often presenting later with vague, mass-related symptoms such as abdominal pain, jaundice, unexplained weight loss, or a palpable abdominal lump. PNETs can be benign or malignant and are sometimes linked to hereditary syndromes such as MEN1.

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Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends across the 7MM from 2020 to 2034, drawing on published literature and key opinion leader input, along with a detailed breakdown of the treated patient pool.

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation: The Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases

Gender-specific Cases

Type-specific Cases

Age-specific Cases

Grade-specific Cases

Function-specific Cases Total Treated Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor epidemiology trends @ Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Epidemiology Forecast

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Diagnosis of PNETs relies on a multidisciplinary workup combining clinical evaluation, hormone and biomarker testing, imaging (CT, endoscopic ultrasound, MRI, and nuclear medicine scans such as somatostatin receptor scintigraphy or PET), and tissue biopsy, with EUS-guided biopsy playing a key role in detecting small tumors and confirming diagnosis. Treatment is individualized by tumor type, location, stage, and patient health: surgery remains the cornerstone for localized disease, while advanced or metastatic cases increasingly draw on PRRT, targeted therapies, and somatostatin analogues, with locoregional techniques used for liver metastases and chemotherapy reserved largely for high-grade or progressive disease. Advances in imaging, such as Gallium-68 PET/CT, are improving earlier and more accurate detection, which is expected to widen demand for specialized treatment as the diagnosed pool grows.

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Therapies and Key Companies



CABOMETYX (cabozantinib): Exelixis - an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for patients 12 and older with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, well-differentiated PNETs and epNETs, working by blocking multiple kinases involved in tumor growth and angiogenesis.

WELIREG (belzutifan): Merck - an oral HIF-2α inhibitor approved for VHL-associated PNETs not requiring immediate surgery. SUTENT (sunitinib): Pfizer - an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

To know more about Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor treatment, visit @ Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Medications

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Emerging Drugs



Zanzalintinib (Exelixis): An investigational oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor in Phase II/III development for locally advanced or metastatic neuroendocrine tumors, including PNETs, now advancing through the Phase III STELLAR-311 trial.

RYZ101 (RayzeBio/Bristol Myers Squibb): A first-in-class alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical (225Ac-DOTATATE) delivered by IV infusion, targeting SSTR2-expressing tumors including PNETs and GEP-NETs, in Phase III development. Nab-sirolimus (Aadi Bioscience): A nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor delivered by IV infusion, in Phase II development for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Drug Class Insights

Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) attaches a radioactive substance to a peptide to deliver targeted radiation directly to tumor cells expressing specific receptors, such as somatostatin receptors, causing DNA damage and tumor cell death while largely sparing healthy tissue. This receptor-mediated approach is particularly suited to advanced, unresectable, or metastatic neuroendocrine tumors and is increasingly viewed as a valuable option alongside surgery and targeted therapy for inoperable disease.

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Drivers



Rising incidence and improved detection of rare PNETs

Diagnostic advances such as Gallium-68 PET/CT enabling earlier identification

Anticipated launches of Zanzalintinib, RYZ101, and Nab-sirolimus

Expanding use of PRRT and somatostatin analogues in advanced disease

Regulatory momentum, including recent CABOMETYX approvals in the US and EU Growing recognition of hereditary-syndrome-associated PNETs supporting earlier screening

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Barriers



Rarity of the disease limiting large-scale trial recruitment

Late diagnosis of non-functional tumors due to vague early symptoms

Limited efficacy of chemotherapy in high-grade or progressive disease

Side effects associated with existing cytotoxic and targeted regimens

Reimbursement variability for costly novel and radiopharmaceutical therapies Access disparities across the 7MM geographies

Scope of the Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM

Key Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Companies: Merck, Pfizer, Exelixis, ITM Isotope Technologies, RayzeBio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Aadi Bioscience, and others

Key Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Therapies: CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), WELIREG (belzutifan), SUTENT (sunitinib), Zanzalintinib, RYZ101, Nab-sirolimus, and others

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Therapeutic Assessment: current marketed and emerging therapies

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market Dynamics: market drivers and market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, Conjoint analysis, Market entry strategies Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Unmet Needs, KOL views, Analyst views, Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

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