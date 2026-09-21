The Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.23% During The Forecast Period From 2025 To 2032 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market is estimated at USD 16,100.21 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24,079.86 million by 2032. Growth is anchored in the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, heightened awareness and early diagnosis, and a growing shift toward minimally invasive procedures.

(Albany, US) September 20, 2026 - DelveInsight's Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Insights Report 2032 provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices companies' market shares, challenges, Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Drivers, barriers, trends, and key market Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices companies in the market.

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Key Takeaways from the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report



In May 2025, Element Science gained FDA approval for the Jewel Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator, a lightweight patch with embedded AI algorithms to minimize false alarms and inappropriate shocks. Strategic significance: Expands treatment options for high-risk patients not yet candidates for permanent implants.

In March 2025, Medtronic secured FDA approval for the OmniaSecure lead, the smallest-diameter, lumenless defibrillation lead available. Strategic significance: Strengthens Medtronic's defibrillation lead portfolio with a differentiated miniaturized design.

In October 2023, the U.S. FDA approved Medtronic's Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan and Epsila EV MRI SureScan defibrillation lead, representing a breakthrough in extravascular ICD technology. Strategic significance: Advances minimally invasive, patient-centric ICD technology that reduces complications linked to traditional transvenous leads.

The global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The principal drivers are the growing instances of cardiovascular diseases and associated risk factors; increasing awareness and timely diagnosis supported by AI-enabled diagnostic tools; and an increasing shift toward minimally invasive procedures, including leadless pacemakers and subcutaneous ICDs. The leading Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Companies include Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Biotronik, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Stryker, BPL Medical Technologies, ICU Medical Systems, Inc., SCHILLER AG, Bexen Cardio, Progetti S.r.l., Vitatron, and Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., among others.

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Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Overview

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) devices are medical devices designed to monitor and regulate abnormal heart rhythms. These include pacemakers, which correct slow heartbeats; implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), which detect and stop dangerous fast rhythms; and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, which improve the heart's pumping efficiency in heart failure patients, together helping maintain proper cardiac rhythm and reduce the risk of sudden cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Key Growth Drivers



According to DelveInsight's analysis (2024), an estimated 621.5 million people worldwide, approximately 1 in 13 individuals, live with heart and circulatory diseases, with around 100 million cases in Europe and 340 million in Asia and Australia.

Nearly 60 million people globally are affected by atrial fibrillation, a condition that significantly increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest, with projections indicating over 12.5 million people will be affected by 2030.

Coronary (ischemic) heart disease, the most commonly diagnosed cardiovascular condition, affects approximately 200 million people globally, including 110 million men and 80 million women, emphasizing the need for timely monitoring and intervention.

Technological advancements including leadless pacemakers, MRI-compatible devices, and the integration of remote monitoring capabilities and AI for real-time patient management are enhancing device efficacy and minimizing invasiveness. The increasing shift toward minimally invasive procedures continues to gain traction due to shorter hospital stays, reduced infection risk, and quicker recovery times, with leadless pacemakers and subcutaneous ICDs revolutionizing treatment by eliminating traditional surgical leads.

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Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segment Analysis

The Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by Product Type (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy [CRT] Devices), End-Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

By Product Type: Defibrillators accounted for an estimated 63% market share in 2024, given their vital role in preventing sudden cardiac arrest and managing life-threatening arrhythmias. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators and subcutaneous defibrillators are highly preferred, with products such as Medtronic's Viva XT ICD and Boston Scientific's EMBLEM S-ICD offering MRI compatibility and AI-enabled remote monitoring features.

By End-User: Hospitals dominate the end-user segment with a 55% market share in 2024, offering comprehensive cardiac care facilities including specialized cardiology departments and electrophysiology labs, making them the preferred setting for device implantation and follow-up.

By Geography: North America is projected to hold the largest share, 45%, in 2024, driven by high cardiovascular disease prevalence and rapid technological advancements. According to DelveInsight's 2024 analysis, approximately 4.0% of U.S. adults were diagnosed with coronary heart disease, and an estimated 12.2 million people were living with atrial fibrillation by 2023. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by rising cardiovascular disease prevalence and expanding healthcare infrastructure across China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

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Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market is highly concentrated, with a few global leaders dominating the space. Companies such as Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Biotronik hold a commanding position owing to extensive product portfolios, global distribution networks, and robust clinical trial support, reinforced by continuous investment in innovations such as leadless pacemakers, subcutaneous implantable defibrillators, and AI-driven monitoring technologies. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions remain a defining trend as leading firms expand their technological capabilities and strengthen their foothold in emerging regions.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Companies

Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Biotronik, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Stryker, BPL Medical Technologies, ICU Medical Systems, Inc., SCHILLER AG, Bexen Cardio, Progetti S.r.l., Vitatron, Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., and others.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Restraints

Despite steady expansion, the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market faces material constraints. Complications associated with various devices, such as lead dislodgement, infection at the implantation site, device malfunction, or inappropriate shocks from defibrillators, can impact patient safety and treatment outcomes. The stringent regulatory approval process, involving rigorous clinical trials and compliance with FDA, CE, and other international standards, can delay product launches and increase development costs.

Scope of the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report



Coverage- Global

Forecast Period- 2025-2032

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Companies- Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zoll Medical Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Biotronik, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Stryker, BPL Medical Technologies, ICU Medical Systems, Inc., SCHILLER AG, Bexen Cardio, Progetti S.r.l., Vitatron, Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., and others.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Restraints and Regulatory Analysis Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Porter Five Forces Analysis and Market Assessment

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Table of Contents

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report Introduction

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Executive Summary

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Assessment

Competitive Landscape

Startup Funding & Investment Trends

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

KOL Views

Project Approach

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