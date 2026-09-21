Epstein-Barr Virus Market Set To Witness Growth With Emerging Immunotherapies And Vaccine Pipeline By 2036 Delveinsight Atara Biotherapeutics, Pierre Fabre Laboratories, Immunic Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Epstein–Barr Virus Companies in the market include - Atara Biotherapeutics, Pierre Fabre Laboratories, Immunic Therapeutics, Grid Biosciences, and Replicate Bioscience, among others.

(Albany, US), September 20, 2026 - DelveInsight's report "Epstein–Barr Virus (EBV) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036" provides a comprehensive analysis of the EBV landscape. The report presents historical and forecasted epidemiology covering Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EBV, Indication-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of EBV, Total Transplant-Eligible Population Infected with EBV, and Total Treatable Cases of EBV.

Additionally, the market report covers EBV market trends across seven major markets: the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The study period runs from 2022 to 2036, with 2022–2025 as the historical period and 2026–2036 as the forecast period.

The report analyzes the current treatment landscape, including standards of care, clinical practices, and evolving therapeutic algorithms. It also evaluates patient burden trends, revenue and market share dynamics, and peak patient share and therapy uptake. It highlights key unmet medical needs and maps the competitive and clinical landscape to uncover high-value opportunities.

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Some of the key facts of the Epstein–Barr Virus Market Report:



In March 2026, Atara Biotherapeutics announced that a Type A meeting with the US FDA had been scheduled to discuss the CRL to the BLA for tabelecleucel (tab-cel) held by partner Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals.

In March 2026, Immunic announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had granted a key European patent, EP3713554, directed to label-relevant dosing regimens of vidofludimus calcium. The patent is expected to protect the drug in Europe until 2038, and may be eligible for a Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) that could extend market exclusivity potentially into 2043.

In February 2026, Immunic announced the presentation of additional data from its Phase II CALLIPER trial evaluating vidofludimus calcium in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS).

In November 2025, Atara transferred the BLA to Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals, the US pharmaceutical subsidiary of Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

Tabelecleucel (EBVALLO) is the first and currently the only allogeneic (donor-derived) T-cell immunotherapy approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for relapsed or refractory EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD).

In January 2026, the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for tabelecleucel, declining approval on the basis of manufacturing deficiencies rather than concerns related to safety or efficacy.

The EBV pipeline is limited, with a few key candidates such as vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), Ebvax, and RBI-5000 focusing on targeted immunotherapy, immune modulation, and vaccine-based approaches.

EBV infects around 90% of adults worldwide, with primary infection usually occurring in childhood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 9 out of 10 people have been infected with EBV.

The US holds the largest EBV market share in 2025, driven by high diagnosis rates, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of emerging and novel treatment approaches.

The EBV market is shifting toward targeted and disease-modifying strategies, including T-cell-based therapies, antivirals, and vaccines, with a focus on viral latency and EBV-driven diseases.

Key Epstein–Barr Virus Companies: Atara Biotherapeutics, Pierre Fabre Laboratories, Immunic Therapeutics, Grid Biosciences, Replicate Bioscience, and others. Key Epstein–Barr Virus Therapies: Tabelecleucel (EBVALLO), Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), Ebvax, RBI-5000, and others.

Epstein–Barr Virus Overview

EBV is a highly prevalent herpesvirus that infects nearly 90% of the global adult population. It is primarily transmitted through saliva and often causes asymptomatic or mild infection, especially in childhood. In adolescents and adults, EBV can lead to infectious mononucleosis ("mono"), a self-limited flu-like illness commonly referred to as the "kissing disease." The virus establishes lifelong latency in the body and can reactivate under certain conditions, employing several mechanisms to evade the host immune system.

EBV has also been implicated in inducing host immune dysfunction, potentially resulting in exacerbation or triggering of inflammatory processes. It has therefore been linked to several autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's syndrome. EBV is also associated with several malignancies and lymphoproliferative disorders, particularly in immunocompromised individuals.

To know in detail about the Epstein–Barr Virus market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Epstein–Barr Virus Market Forecast

Epstein–Barr Virus Diagnosis and Treatment Algorithm

Diagnosis of EBV is based on a combination of clinical presentation and laboratory testing. Common tests include heterophile antibody tests (Monospot) for rapid screening and EBV-specific serology (e.g., VCA-IgM, VCA-IgG, EBNA) to determine the stage of infection. In certain cases, especially in immunocompromised patients, PCR-based assays are used to detect and quantify EBV DNA. Additional findings, such as atypical lymphocytosis and elevated liver enzymes, may support the diagnosis.

There is no curative treatment for EBV, and management is primarily supportive. Care focuses on rest, hydration, and symptomatic relief for fever, sore throat, and fatigue. Analgesics and antipyretics are commonly used to manage discomfort. In severe cases, such as airway obstruction or significant inflammation, corticosteroids may be prescribed. Antiviral therapies have limited clinical benefit and are not routinely recommended. For serious EBV-associated conditions like PTLD, advanced therapies, including immunotherapy, may be utilized.

Epstein–Barr Virus Unmet Needs

EBV remains an area of significant unmet need. Key gaps include:



High global prevalence (~90% of adults), but limited prevention strategies and no vaccine to reduce transmission

Delayed or complex diagnosis due to variable symptoms and the need for specialized testing (serology/PCR) Lack of curative therapies, with current care mainly supportive and limited targeted treatment options

Epstein–Barr Virus Epidemiology

The epidemiology section of the EBV market report offers information on the patient populations, including historical and forecasted trends for each of the seven major markets. Key findings include:



The overall seroprevalence of EBV for children aged 6–19 in the United States was 66.5%, ranging from 54.1% among 6–8-year-olds to 82.9% among 18–19-year-olds. Males were slightly less likely to be infected than females (64.2% vs. 68.9%).

EBV infects up to 95% of adults globally. EBV type 1 is the most common and is found worldwide, with a higher prevalence in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

More than 99% of patients with multiple sclerosis have been infected with EBV, notably higher than the 90–95% seroprevalence observed in the general population.

In lupus patients, the fraction of EBV-infected B cells rises to about 1 in 400, a 25-fold difference.

In a study of over 10 million young adults in the US military, 955 individuals were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during their active duty, supporting EBV infection as a pivotal contributor to the disease. Among individuals with rheumatoid arthritis undergoing treatment, 43.9% tested positive for anti-EBV EA-DR IgG antibodies.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Epstein–Barr Virus epidemiology trends @ Epstein–Barr Virus Epidemiology Forecast

Epstein–Barr Virus Market Outlook

The EBV market is largely underdeveloped, with current treatment mainly limited to symptomatic and disease-specific care rather than virus-targeted therapies. In infectious mononucleosis, management is mainly supportive, as it is typically self-limiting. In chronic active EBV (CAEBV), treatment includes immunosuppressants and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, which is the only curative option but carries a high risk. For EBV-associated malignancies such as Hodgkin lymphoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric cancer, and PTLD, therapy relies on chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy (rituximab), targeting the cancer rather than the virus.

The future EBV market is expected to expand with targeted therapies, including EBV-specific T-cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies, and antivirals aimed at viral replication and latency control. Vaccine development is a major transformative opportunity, though vaccine success in preventing conditions like MS and lupus may take many years to confirm. Overall, the launch of first-in-class therapies, improved diagnostic approaches, and increasing disease awareness are expected to drive steady growth in the 7MM EBV market from 2022 to 2036.

Epstein–Barr Virus Drug Chapters

Marketed Epstein–Barr Virus Drugs

Tabelecleucel (EBVALLO): Atara Biotherapeutics and Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Atara Biotherapeutics is recognized as a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its allogeneic EBV-specific T-cell platform to develop therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead candidate, tabelecleucel (tab-cel), has received marketing authorization under the brand EBVALLO in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Tab-cel is positioned as the company's most advanced program for EBV+ PTLD, particularly in patients who have failed prior therapies such as rituximab-based treatment. The FDA issued a second CRL on January 9, 2026, rejecting the Biologics License Application (BLA) for adult and pediatric patients with EBV+ PTLD after prior therapy.

Emerging Epstein–Barr Virus Drugs

Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838): Immunic Therapeutics

Vidofludimus calcium is an oral, small molecule investigational drug in development as a next-generation treatment option for patients with multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It has a broad-spectrum antiviral effect, which may support lowering the rate of viral infections and reactivations, including EBV reactivation, potentially slowing EBV-related neurodegenerative processes. It is being tested in several ongoing multiple sclerosis trials, including the twin Phase III ENSURE trials in relapsing multiple sclerosis and the supportive Phase II CALLIPER trial in progressive multiple sclerosis.

Ebvax: Grid Biosciences

Ebvax is Grid's lead vaccine candidate, built on the Ferritin Vehicle platform and developed to protect against EBV and its associated complications. Ferritin self-assembles into spherical nanoparticles, enabling efficient antigen presentation, and Ebvax incorporates EBV components fused to ferritin, designed to elicit a stronger and more durable immune response than conventional vaccine approaches. Ebvax is currently in development and has not yet received regulatory approval or biologics licensing.

RBI-5000: Replicate Bioscience

RBI-5000 is a preclinical srRNA vaccine targeting multiple antigens of EBV for infectious mononucleosis.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Epstein–Barr Virus market share @ Epstein–Barr Virus Treatment Landscape

Key Factors Driving the Epstein–Barr Virus Market



Rising EBV Prevalence: The high and widespread prevalence of EBV, coupled with an aging population and increased immunosuppression-related risk factors (e.g., transplants, cancer therapies), is expected to drive market growth.

Rising Opportunities in the EBV Market: The market is shifting toward targeted immunotherapies, antiviral agents, and vaccine development. Increasing evidence linking EBV to cancers and autoimmune diseases is further expanding opportunities for immune-modulating and disease-modifying treatments. Emerging EBV Competitive Landscape: Emerging therapies such as vidofludimus calcium and Ebvax are shifting the landscape from supportive care to targeted immunotherapy and vaccine-based approaches, increasing R&D investment and pipeline activity.

To know more about Epstein–Barr Virus companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Epstein–Barr Virus Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Scope of the Epstein–Barr Virus Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Year: 2022–2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Base Year: 2026

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Key Epstein–Barr Virus Companies: Atara Biotherapeutics, Pierre Fabre Laboratories, Immunic Therapeutics, Grid Biosciences, Replicate Bioscience, and others

Key Epstein–Barr Virus Therapies: Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), Ebvax, RBI-5000, and others

Epstein–Barr Virus Market Segmentation: By region/geographies and by drugs/therapies Analysis: KOL Views, SWOT Analysis, Reimbursement, Conjoint Analysis, Unmet Need, Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Key Events

Disease Background and Overview of Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Treatment and Management

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) in the 7MM

Patient Journey

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV): 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

SWOT Analysis of Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

KOL Views of Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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