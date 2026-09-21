Banqup And Post Business Solutions Partner To Revolutionize Digital Financial Workflows For Austrian Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Banqup Group SA (Euronext: BANQ) (Banqup, Company), a European fintech provider that simplifies financial flows through an innovative secured platform for e-invoicing, e-payment, e-reporting and e-trust solutions with built-in compliance at its core, announces a new meaningful collaboration with Post Business Solutions, an Austrian based leader in innovative digital and physical business process solutions. The new partnership marks a significant milestone in both organizations' commitment to driving digital transformation and operational excellence, tailored specifically for the Austrian market.

As the regulatory landscape for e-invoicing all over Europe is rapidly evolving, increasingly shifting toward standardized digital reporting and e-invoicing, the need for integrated, secure, and user-friendly financial operating systems has never been greater. The new collaboration integrates Banqup's robust cloud-native and API-based infrastructure with Post Business Solutions' new product E-Rechnung Austria to provide a seamless one-stop-shop experience for businesses across Austria, including Austrian SMEs, tax consultants, and large enterprises. Learn more about Post Business Solutions' upcoming e-invoice service on e-rechnung.at.

Key objectives of the collaboration



Localized compliance for Austria: Ensuring all financial workflows fully comply with Austrian tax regulations and e-invoicing requirements.

Accelerated payment cycles: Enabling faster payment cycles by seamlessly connecting invoicing and payment processes to improve cash flow and liquidity management.

End-to-end process transparency: Providing greater visibility and control across invoicing and payment processes. Operational efficiency: Increasing productivity through scalable document and data workflows and reducing administrative effort through intelligent automation.

“As a trusted partner for Austrian businesses, it is our responsibility to make regulatory change practical and manageable, and a clear opportunity for further digitalisation” said George Wallner, Managing Director of Post Business Solutions.“Together with Banqup, we are delivering a solution that is tailored to the Austrian market while meeting European requirements for digital invoicing and payment automation.”

“The future of Austrian business operations relies on efficient, fully integrated, and compliant workflows,” said Jan Druppel, Head of Documents at Banqup Group.“By uniting our technological expertise with Post Business Solutions' proven strength in digital transformation, we are creating a powerful growth engine. This enables Austrian entrepreneurs to effortlessly manage their entire financial supply chain-from initial invoicing to final settlement-all within a single secure platform.”

The collaboration focuses primarily on scaling digital adoption and payment automation within the Austrian business community. Both teams are committed to fostering a 'one-team' culture to ensure the long-term success and scalability of this initiative.

Contact Banqup

David Geleyn

Head of Investor Relations - Banqup Group

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Contact Post Business Solutions GmbH

Markus Leitgeb

Press Spokesperson

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About Post Business Solutions GmbH

Post Business Solutions is a 100% subsidiary of the Austrian Post GroupAG and a leading provider of innovative digital and physical business process solutions, supporting more than 500 national and international clients. The company enables businesses to automate and optimize end-to-end processes through a comprehensive portfolio ranging from data capture and intelligent workflows to printing and scanning technologies, all delivered to the highest data protection and compliance standards. With strong expertise in applied artificial intelligence, Post Business Solutions continuously expands AI use cases to drive efficient, future-ready business automation. Further information is available at: post.at/businesssolutions

About Banqup Group

Banqup Group (Euronext Brussels: BANQ) architects the trust infrastructure needed to thrive in a digital-first economy. As a specialized European fintech provider and licensed payment institution, Banqup revolutionizes buying and selling for businesses and governments worldwide by digitalising financial supply chain processes within a secure, tax-compliant business network.

Moving beyond traditional software, Banqup operates a unified, open network platform that links business actors, accounting networks, banks, ERP systems, and tax authorities. Built around four interconnected pillars-e-invoicing, e-payments, e-reporting, and e-trust-Banqup enables digitisation of end-to-end order-to-cash and procure-to-pay workflows in full compliance with different regulatory frameworks.

Headquartered in Belgium with a history of pioneering digital transformation since 2001, Banqup is powering growth through effortless financial flows.

To learn more, visit .

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Press Release - Austrian Post