Pneumatic Breaker Operation Maintenance And Wear Parts Guide For Granite Mining Project

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LANGFANG, HEBEI, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before every use Inspect the air inlet connector, air hose and quick coupling for air leakage. Make sure the compressed air stays dry and clean; prevent water and sand particles from entering the tool body. Add a proper amount of dedicated pneumatic tool lubricating oil through the air inlet. Check for heavy wear on the chisel and bushing (front sleeve). Verify all bolts, nuts and retaining clips are tightly secured. Check the chisel shank for obvious wear, cracks or deformation. Never use diesel or waste engine oil as a substitute for specialized pneumatic lubricant.During operation If your setup does not include an automatic oil feeder, install an air service unit or oil mist lubricator along the air pipeline. For continuous mining work, a running oil mist feeder delivers consistent lubrication, far more reliable than manual oil drops. Important note: Higher air pressure does not equal better performance. Always run the breaker at the rated working pressure specified by the equipment manufacturer. Excess pressure accelerates wear on pistons, valves, seals and cylinder assemblies.After daily work shiftsShut down the air compressor. Release all residual pressure inside the air hose. Disconnect the air hose. Add a small volume of pneumatic tool oil into the air inlet port. Run the tool briefly at idle to circulate lubricant across internal components. Wipe the outer casing of the breaker clean. Inspect chisel, bushing and retaining clips. If the tool will sit idle for the next day, cover the air inlet for dust protection. Mining sites carry heavy dust loads; blocking dust ingress at the air inlet is critical for service life.Common Wear Parts for TPB-40 and TPB-60 Pneumatic Breakers ( Contact us for a quote)For TPB-40, TPB-60 series pneumatic breakers, frequently replaced consumables include: Chisel, chisel bushing, front sleeve, retaining clip, lock pin, piston, valve body, air distribution valve, springs, O-rings, cylinder, rear cover and air inlet connector. Chisels and bushings are the simplest parts to replace directly on site.How to Replace the Chisel on TPB Series Pneumatic BreakersDisassembly stepsCut off air supply completely. Never remove the chisel while the hose remains pressurized.Remove the retaining clip or lock pin. Different models adopt different fixing structures, either retaining clips, pins or spring locks.Pull out the old chisel. If the chisel gets stuck, do not strike the tool body with a heavy sledgehammer. Check possible causes: bent chisel, worn bushing, burrs on chisel shank, or dust/corrosion buildup inside the tool.Inspect your new chisel. Confirm the shank dimensions match your breaker model. Coat the chisel shank with suitable pneumatic lubrication grease.Insert the new chisel into position. Reinstall retaining clip or lock pin. Manually test the chisel to confirm free axial movement.When to Replace the Chisel BushingThis point is often overlooked by mine site managers. Many mine operators only swap chisels while continuing to use heavily worn bushings. Worn bushing → excessive chisel play → reduced impact power → abnormal stress on piston and cylinder → shortened overall tool lifespan. Insert the chisel and test radial movement by hand. If obvious looseness appears, inspect the bushing. Refer to the manufacturer's service dimension standard for your specific model for acceptable clearance. Do not judge wear merely by millimetre play, as dimensions vary between brands and models.Piston Replacement GuidePiston replacement counts as intermediate-level maintenance work.Isolate air supply and fully depressurize the circuit.Remove rear cover, then take out springs and valve assemblies.Disassemble the cylinder and extract the worn piston.Inspect the inner cylinder wall, check dimensions and surface condition of the new piston.Clean all components thoroughly. Apply pneumatic grease or oil to lubrication points.Fit the new piston in the correct orientation. Replace O-rings and seals as required.Reassemble all parts in the specified sequence.Test with low-pressure air supply. Confirm no air leakage, jamming or unusual noise before returning to full operation. If scratches exist on the cylinder wall, replacing only the piston will not solve the issue. You will need to evaluate full overhaul including piston, cylinder, valve set and seals.Purchasing Recommendation for TPB-40 Pneumatic Breakers for Small Granite MinesIf you are sourcing equipment for small granite mining operations, buying only the main breaker unit is not advised. Partner with a factory to order a complete wear parts kit alongside your main machine. SHENLI is a well-established Chinese pneumatic breaker manufacturer with decades of production experience, mature technical capability and responsive sales engineers who reply to inquiries quickly. SHENLI pneumatic breakers support full spare parts sourcing direct from factory when you place your main unit order. Recommended spare parts package list: 10–24 chisels 2–4 chisel bushings 2–4 sets of retaining clips and lock pins 2 piston assemblies 2 valve sets 2–3 sets of O-rings and sealing kits Assorted springs Air hose connectors Air inlet filter Special service tools Full exploded component drawings Service maintenance manual Part numbers and dimension sheets for every spare partThis kit eliminates downtime risks where your team disassembles the breaker but cannot source matching pistons or seals for repairs.

Tianjin Shenglida Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Shenglida Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

+86 15512608355

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Pneumatic Breaker Operation Maintenance and Wear Parts Guide for Granite Mining Project News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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