Leagend Expands High-Precision Battery Testers And Automotive Electronics Solutions Across South America

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery tester BA101

leagend battery monitor BM7

leagend battery monitor BM6

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300

With over 20 years of battery expertise, leagend is expanding its portfolio of professional battery testers and automotive electronics solutions.

- leagend management teamFOR SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South America's automotive aftermarket is evolving as workshops, battery specialists and service businesses handle a broader mix of vehicles, battery technologies and electrical applications. This development is creating new opportunities for professional battery testers that combine accurate results with wider application coverage and functions suited to everyday service environments.With Brazil and Argentina among its priority markets, leagend, as a top manufacturer in the industry, is expanding its professional battery tester business across South America. Drawing on more than two decades of battery technology, testing algorithms and automotive electronics experience, the company is bringing an established professional product portfolio to distributors, service businesses and automotive brands across the region.At the center of that expansion is one of leagend's longest-developed product categories: professional battery testers built around extremely high testing precision and designed for different vehicle, battery and service requirements.High-Precision Battery Testers for Professional ApplicationsBattery testers have been a core part of leagend's product development for more than 20 years. Its professional range covers 6V, 12V and 24V applications across different platforms, supported by long-term development in testing technologies and algorithms.The range is designed around a practical requirement of professional battery service: obtaining reliable information that can support clearer decisions on battery condition, replacement and maintenance. Selected models also evaluate vehicle starting and charging systems, giving technicians additional information when a starting problem requires further investigation.Among the range, leagend BA4000 represents the company's most comprehensive professional battery tester.Designed for 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid engine-starting batteries, leagend BA4000 covers passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks and boats while also supporting 12V and 24V starting- and charging-system testing. This broad application range allows battery businesses, workshops and commercial-vehicle service providers working across different vehicle categories to use one professional platform for multiple common requirements.The product also makes test information easier to use after the inspection. Historical test information and voltage curves can be reviewed later, while its built-in thermal printer allows battery, starting and charging-system results to be documented directly at the point of service. Portuguese and Spanish interfaces further support professional use in South American markets.Documented results can strengthen communication between service businesses and their customers, while also supporting service records and warranty assessment. For commercial-vehicle and fleet applications, retaining previous results can provide useful context when the same vehicle returns with recurring battery or starting concerns.Beyond leagend BA4000, the wider range addresses different professional requirements. leagend BA640 provides 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid battery coverage through a color-screen platform; leagend BA2000 focuses on professional 12V and 24V applications where integrated result printing is particularly useful; and leagend BA106 supports both 12V lead-acid and LiFePO4 engine-starting batteries.Together, the products allow distributors to build a battery tester portfolio around different vehicles, battery technologies and customer requirements rather than depend on one model for every application.That specialization in battery testers is also part of a much broader technology platform.Built on a Broader Automotive Electronics Portfolioleagend's portfolio spans six major product areas: battery testers, battery monitoring, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imaging technology and SuperCap jump starters. The breadth of the range reflects the company's development across battery management, vehicle electronics, inspection and starting technologies.Battery monitoring is another established area of leagend technology development. While a battery tester provides information at the time of inspection, battery monitoring makes it possible to follow battery behavior over longer periods. Ultra-low power consumption is a key strength of the category, supporting extended connected use while placing minimal additional demand on the battery.leagend BM6 supports 12V lead-acid and LiFePO4 engine-starting batteries. leagend BM7 expands coverage to 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid and lithium battery applications across cars, motorcycles, trucks and boats, giving it particular relevance to marine and other multi-voltage environments. leagend BMS100 adds 4G connectivity for applications where remote access is required beyond local Bluetooth range.The company's battery chargers extend that battery expertise into charging and maintenance. Built around 8-stage intelligent charging technology, selected products also combine charging with testing, monitoring and unattended operation, allowing charging to become part of a broader battery-service process.Beyond the battery itself, OBD II diagnostic tools support vehicle fault detection, operating-data access and troubleshooting, while thermal imaging technology provides visual temperature information for automotive, electrical and mechanical inspection. These categories give workshop-equipment suppliers and professional service businesses access to additional technologies through the same manufacturer.leagend has also expanded into a different approach to vehicle starting assistance through its SuperCap jump starters.Unlike conventional portable jump starters that rely on an internal chemical battery, leagend SuperCap jump starters use battery-free supercapacitor energy storage and are designed for permanent installation in the vehicle. Rather than being stored separately until an emergency occurs, the unit remains installed and available when starting assistance is required.The technology combines this battery-free architecture with ultra-low power consumption, an ultra-long product lifespan, Forced Start Mode and AI Self-Learning Mode, creating a distinct proposition from conventional portable boosters.The range extends from leagend JS200 and leagend JS300 for mainstream 12V passenger vehicles and SUVs to leagend JS400 for higher-load 12V applications and leagend JS600 for 24V trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles.For professional partners, the significance of this portfolio is not simply the number of categories available. It creates room to begin with an established area such as battery testers and gradually expand into related battery and automotive electronics products as customer demand develops.More Than 20 Years of Engineering Behind the leagend BrandFounded in 2005, leagend has developed its business around independent product development, battery technology and automotive electronics.Technical personnel account for approximately 40% of the company's workforce, while investment in technology and R&D represents approximately 30% of annual revenue. leagend has also served more than 1,000 professional customers worldwide and established product-development, quality-management, manufacturing, service and delivery capabilities for international markets.This long-term investment can be seen in the way the portfolio has developed. Experience in testing technologies and algorithms supports the high precision of leagend battery testers, while work in low-power electronics and connected battery information underpins its battery monitoring products. The same engineering base has subsequently been applied to intelligent charging, OBD II electronics, thermal imaging and battery-free SuperCap starting technology.Bringing product development, engineering and manufacturing within the same organization also gives leagend greater flexibility when working with professional customers. Cooperation can extend from standard product supply into OEM, ODM, private-label and customized development, with products adapted around specific application, channel and market requirements.For distributors and automotive brands, that means access to both established product categories and the development capabilities needed to create differentiated offerings for their own markets.New Opportunities for South American PartnersBrazil and Argentina are priority markets within leagend's South American development, supported by established networks in battery distribution, automotive parts, independent repair, auto electrical service, workshop equipment, commercial vehicles and fleet maintenance.These channels are a natural fit for a diversified battery tester range. Battery distributors can add professional testers alongside existing battery sales, while workshops and auto electricians can incorporate battery, starting and charging-system testing into established service operations. Commercial-vehicle and fleet businesses can address both 12V and 24V applications, and workshop-equipment suppliers can build product ranges around different professional customer groups.The opportunity can then extend beyond battery testers. Businesses already serving battery and workshop channels can add battery monitoring or intelligent charging, while OBD II and thermal imaging products provide further scope for workshop-equipment portfolios. SuperCap starting technology introduces an additional category for automotive electrical and commercial-vehicle applications.For automotive brands and OEM customers, leagend's engineering and manufacturing capabilities provide another route to private-label, customized and market-specific projects.leagend is therefore expanding cooperation across South America with distributors and importers, battery and auto-parts specialists, workshop-equipment suppliers, professional service organizations, fleet businesses, automotive brands and OEM or private-label partners.From Manufacturer to Technology Partnerleagend's expansion in South America is part of a broader development in its international business.Professional aftermarket partnerships increasingly involve more than sourcing finished products. Distributors and brands also need differentiated technology, reliable product development, manufacturing capability and the flexibility to respond to changing market requirements. This manufacturer-to-technology-partner progression is also central to leagend's broader international positioning.Battery testers provide a strong starting point for that relationship because they combine one of leagend's longest-established areas of expertise with a product category already familiar to battery, repair and automotive-service channels.From that foundation, cooperation can broaden into battery monitoring, intelligent charging, OBD II diagnostics, thermal imaging and battery-free SuperCap starting technology. OEM, ODM, private-label and customized development provide further options for partners seeking products aligned with their own channel strategies and market positioning.As a top manufacturer in the global automotive electronics market, leagend is extending its role from product manufacturing toward long-term technology and development partnerships with distributors, automotive brands and OEM customers.For South American partners, this creates an opportunity to combine established battery tester expertise with a wider automotive electronics portfolio and in-house development capabilities through one manufacturer.For business consulting or business inquiries, please contact leagend directly at....

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

email us here

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leagend Expands High-Precision Battery Testers and Automotive Electronics Solutions Across South America News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. September 21, 2026, 04:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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