Turkish Confectionery Giants Launch U.S. Expansion Drive In Miami

SweetTurkiye brings together Turkish confectionery producers, U.S buyers, industry professionals, and media representatives at an exclusive tasting event in Miami

Miami tasting event showcased Türkiye's finest sweets, artisan chocolates, and baklava to leading U.S. importers, distributors, and media.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under the auspices of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Istanbul Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters' Association (İHBİR), the SweetTürkiye initiative officially launched its U.S. expansion strategy with an exclusive B2B tasting showcase at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.Bringing together over 70 industry heavyweights including leading U.S. food importers, national retail buyers, trade journalists, and culinary influencers the event offered an immersive sensory journey through Türkiye's centuries-old confectionery heritage. Guests experienced curated pairings of premium chocolates, artisanal halva, authentic Turkish delight, and hand-crafted baklava, alongside high-stakes networking aimed at establishing direct-to-retail supply chains across North America."Türkiye is already a global powerhouse in confectionery manufacturing, blending heritage recipes with world-class production standards," said Kazım Taycı, Chairman of İHBİR. "Miami serves as the ideal gateway to accelerate our presence in the U.S. retail and foodservice sectors, connecting our top exporters directly with decision-makers who appreciate authentic quality."The evening highlighted the growing cultural footprint of Turkish gastronomy in the United States. Special guest speaker and food influencer Roy Donk (Founder of Good Baklava) shared insights on the skyrocketing U.S. demand for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern sweets. To commemorate the partnership, Taycı presented Donk with an artisan Turkish coffee gift set, honoring the traditional pairing of Turkish coffee and confectionery.Following private B2B matchmaking sessions and strategic presentations, attendees were treated to a multi-course dinner featuring contemporary Turkish gastronomy, concluding with a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark SweetTürkiye's U.S. campaign launch.As consumer demand for high-quality, international gourmet products continues to surge in North America, SweetTürkiye is positioned to drive significant export growth through targeted media campaigns, strategic trade alliances, and expanded retail distribution nationwide.About SweetTürkiyeSweetTürkiye is a flagship export initiative supported by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and İHBİR. The initiative is dedicated to elevating the global footprint of Turkish sweets, chocolates, bakery items, and confectionery by connecting elite Turkish manufacturers with international buyers and premium retail channels.

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Turkish Confectionery Giants Launch U.S. Expansion Drive in Miami News Provided By Kopernik TR September 21, 2026, 04:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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