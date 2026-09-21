A/Prof Sanjay Warrier Offers Endoscopic Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy In Sydney

A/Prof Sanjay Warrier, breast surgeon at Warrier & Seah Practice in Sydney.

A/Prof Sanjay Warrier speaking with a patient during a consultation at Warrier & Seah Practice.

Warrier & Seah Practice team: A/Prof Sanjay Warrier, Dr Jue Li Seah, Sophie Simic and Samantha Hislop.

The technique allows breast tissue to be removed through a small access incision positioned away from the front of the breast.

- A/Prof Sanjay WarrierSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sydney breast surgeon A/Prof Sanjay Warrier is offering endoscopic nipple-sparing mastectomy to selected patients undergoing mastectomy for breast cancer or as part of risk-reducing surgery.A/Prof Warrier began using a reverse-sequence endoscopic technique in Sydney in May 2026.The procedure uses an endoscope, a narrow camera that provides a magnified view of the surgical field, so breast tissue can be removed through a small access incision positioned away from the front of the breast.The underlying operation remains a mastectomy. Breast glandular tissue is removed to treat breast cancer or reduce future breast cancer risk. What changes with the endoscopic approach is how the surgeon accesses that tissue.A/Prof Warrier said scar placement comes up regularly in discussions with women considering risk-reducing surgery, as well as women having reconstruction following breast cancer.“Patients raise scarring early, both women considering risk-reducing surgery and women having reconstruction after cancer. Where the incision sits and how large it is matters to them, and interest in the endoscopic approach has grown for that reason.”Conventional nipple-sparing mastectomy can be performed through several recognised incision positions. With the endoscopic technique used by A/Prof Warrier, the access incision is positioned away from the breast mound. Its exact size and location depend on the patient's anatomy and the surgery required.A smaller access incision does not mean that less breast tissue is removed or that the operation itself is minor. Endoscopic nipple-sparing mastectomy remains major breast surgery.Whether the approach is suitable depends on the individual patient. Considerations can include the location and characteristics of a breast cancer, breast anatomy, whether the nipple can appropriately be preserved, reconstruction plans, general health and factors that may affect healing.The technique may be considered for selected patients having mastectomy for breast cancer and for some women undergoing risk-reducing surgery. Other surgical approaches, including conventional nipple-sparing mastectomy, may be more appropriate depending on individual circumstances.Research into endoscopic nipple-sparing mastectomy is continuing. A 2025 meta-analysis comparing endoscopic and conventional nipple-sparing mastectomy reported higher cosmetic satisfaction among the endoscopic groups studied and found no significant difference in reported oncological outcomes during the follow-up periods available. Longer operating times were reported with the endoscopic approach.The authors also highlighted limitations in the available evidence. Most studies to date have been non-randomised and observational, often involving selected patient groups, and longer-term outcomes are still being established.Warrier & Seah Practice has published information about endoscopic nipple-sparing mastectomy on its website, covering the procedure, suitability, reconstruction considerations, risks and the current evidence. Further patient information will be added over time.People seeking more information can visit the practice's endoscopic nipple-sparing mastectomy page or contact Warrier & Seah Practice directly.Endoscopic nipple-sparing mastectomy is major surgery and carries risks. Suitability, potential benefits and risks should be discussed with an appropriately qualified breast surgeon based on individual circumstances.About A/Prof Sanjay WarrierA/Prof Sanjay Warrier is a Sydney breast surgeon with clinical and academic interests in breast cancer surgery, breast reconstruction and minimally invasive breast surgery. He performs endoscopic nipple-sparing mastectomy using a reverse-sequence endoscopic technique and is involved in breast surgical education and training.About Warrier & Seah PracticeWarrier & Seah Practice is a specialist breast surgery practice in Sydney led by A/Prof Sanjay Warrier and Dr Jue Li Seah. The practice provides assessment and surgical management for breast cancer, benign breast conditions, risk-reducing breast surgery and breast reconstruction. A/Prof Warrier and Dr Seah operate at Chris O'Brien Lifehouse in Camperdown, Sydney.Media ContactSophie SimicWarrier & Seah Practice(02) 8514 0793...

Sophie Simic

Warrier & Seah Practice

+61 2 8514 0793

...

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A/Prof Sanjay Warrier Offers Endoscopic Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy in Sydney News Provided By MAFLIPPA PTY LTD September 21, 2026, 04:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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