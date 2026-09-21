Five Reasons Global Motor Manufacturers Choose AIP A Leading Global Motor Testing Brand

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIP, a leading global provider of one-stop motor testing solutions, serves over 16,000 customers and has maintained the number one market share for many consecutive years. It offers high-precision testing systems for partial discharge(PD ), AAE/ATE, motor performance, robot joints, and drones.Five Reasons Why Global Motor Manufacturers Choose AIPWith the rapid development of new energy vehicles, humanoid robots, industrial automation, and the low-altitude economy, global motor products are upgrading towards higher performance, intelligence, precision, and reliability. Testing has become a crucial factor determining product quality and market competitiveness.As the leading company in China's intelligent motor testing system market for many consecutive years, AIP focuses on global motor testing, serving over 16,000 customers and exporting its products to over 60 countries and regions. It provides high-precision, one-stop motor testing solutions for industries such as automotive, robotics, military, and industrial motors.This article will analyze the core reasons why global manufacturing companies choose AIP from five dimensions: technology, market, customization, global service, and industry recognition.Reason 1: Mastering core testing technologies to break the international technology monopolyAIP has always adhered to independent research and development, successfully overcoming many core technologies that had long been dominated by foreign brands. This has resulted in a complete technology system covering R&D, laboratories, and online production line testing, achieving domestic substitution and promoting the establishment of industry standards. Core Technology Matrix:1 Partial Discharge (PD) Testing - Domestic SubstitutionThis technology enables online PD (Power Distribution) testing on production lines to address micro-defects in the insulation of high-voltage motors, solving the problem of interference susceptibility in laboratory equipment. It is widely used in high-voltage motors such as automotive drive motors, military motors, and industrial motors.AIP spearheaded the drafting of the "Test Method for Partial Discharge (PD) of Windings and Enameled Wires of New Energy Drive Motors," leading technological transformation in the industry.2 AAE/ATE Motor Performance Testing - High-Precision R&D TestingA high-precision dynamic performance analysis platform that can be customized to meet the specific needs of customers' motors, suitable for the research and development and laboratory testing of EPS, One-Box, servo, and military motors.3 Single-point line damage non-destructive testing - an industry firstLow-voltage non-destructive testing technology replaces the traditional salt water immersion test, solving the problem of single-point wire damage (breakage) in coils. It is suitable for automotive drive motors, compressor motors, military motors, etc.4 Motor vacuum testVacuum negative pressure technology identifies insulation defects that are undetectable in conventional environments under low pressure, improving the defect detection rate. The vacuum level can be freely set, enabling parallel testing, high efficiency, and enhanced product reliability.5 Surge test of high-power motorsDesigned with military-grade electronic components, it improves impact capacity and detection rate, effectively solving the problem of insufficient surge capacity in high-power motors. It is suitable for high-power motors such as permanent magnet synchronous motors and three-phase industrial motors.6 Lap/Plumb line inspectionEmploying low-voltage non-destructive testing technology, this product specifically addresses the challenge of testing insulation on external wires in electrical slots, representing a landmark breakthrough in the industry. It is suitable for testing motors used in military applications, home appliances, water pumps, fans, and other motors.7 Robot Joint Module Testing - Standard Drafting ParticipationComprehensive testing of the performance, efficiency, dynamic response, and reliability of motors, reducers, encoders, and brakes.Technical Achievements: Deeply involved in the drafting and formulation of robot joint module testing standards; deeply involved in the formulation of national standards: "Humanoid Robot Electric Drive Integrated Joint Part 1: Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Rotary Joints", "Humanoid Robot Electric Drive Integrated Joint Part 2: Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Linear Joints", and "Humanoid Robot Electric Drive Integrated Joint Part 3: Joint Interface Requirements"; deeply involved in the formulation of industry standards: "Technical Specification for Humanoid Robot Electric Drive Integrated Joint", ranking first in the testing industry.Reason Two: Leading position in the Chinese market, validated by global customers.Being ahead is not only reflected in technology, but also in market recognition.1. Market leadership advantage:1 Leading market share: It has been among the top in China's motor testing system industry for many consecutive years, with a market share of nearly 60% in 2022.2 The company ranks first in the industry in terms of revenue: its annual sales are nearly three times that of the second-ranked company in the industry.3 16,000+ Partners: Serving customers worldwide, with consistently leading product sales.4 National-level Specialized, Refined, and Innovative "Little Giant" Enterprise: A benchmark enterprise in the motor testing industry, deeply involved in the formulation of national and industry standards.2.AIP is trusted by globally renowned brandsAmetek,Emerson, SPG Motor, BorgWarner, Bosch, TTi, ZF, Valeo,Rexnord, BYD, Hitachi,Johnson Electric, LG, Nidec, Mitsubishi Motors, SEG, Magna, T Motor, DJI, Wolong, Hobby Wing, WAT, ELK, LEROY SOMER, WEG, Regal Beloit, TECO,......AIP continues to maintain its leading position in terms of industry influence, R&D investment, and market size.Reason 3: True deep customization, not standardized replicationEvery motor company has different products, cycle times, and processes, so AIP insists on One Customer, One Solution.We offer more than just equipment; we provide complete solutions.AIP can be customized according to the customer's:■ Motor types ( BLDC, Permanent Magnet Synchronous, Servo, Hub, EPS...)■ Production Rhythm■ Test Items■ Factory Layout■ MES/ERP Data InterfaceWe tailor-make flexible automated testing systems to achieve integrated deployment of R&D, pilot production, and mass production.Product lines covered:■ 50+ product series■ 300+ equipment models■ Automated workstation integration■ Seamless integration with MES/ERP/WMSReason 4: A global rapid response service systemAdvanced equipment requires equally excellent service capabilities.AIP has established a global service network:■ Countries covered: 60+■ 15 overseas service centers: technical support■ 8-hour rapid response: Efficient collaboration between pre-sales, sales, and after-sales services■ 24/7 online support: round-the-clock technical consultation and remote serviceFrom needs analysis, solution design, equipment manufacturing to installation and training, AIP provides customers with full lifecycle services, helping companies shorten the implementation cycle and improve return on investment.Reason Five: Not only do we manufacture motor testing equipment, but we also drive the development of industry standards.True industry leaders not only lead in product development, but also participate in rule-making.Industry influenceAIP has successively obtained:■National Specialized, Refined, and Innovative "Little Giant" Enterprise■Shandong Province Manufacturing Single Champion■ Shandong Province Gazelle Enterprises■ Leading Private Enterprises in Qingdao■ Hidden Champion Enterprise in Motor Testing IndustrySimultaneously serving as:■ Vice Chairman Unit of Micro Motor Branch of China Electrical Equipment Industry Association■ Vice Chairman Unit of Micro-Motor Branch of China Electronic Components Association■ Drafting unit for multiple national, industry, and group standardsIn the field of robotics, AIP is also the designated supplier of testing equipment for robot joint testing standards and co-organized China's first standard verification activity for core components of humanoid robots.AIP: Focused on global motor testing, creating maximum value for our customers.Qingdao AIP Intelligent Instruments Co., Ltd., headquartered in Qingdao, China, is a leading global provider of motor testing solutions, focusing on the research and development and industrialization of high-precision and high-reliability motor testing technologies.The company owns:■ 260+ professional team■ 100+ R&D engineers (R&D staff account for over 50%)■ Two major intelligent manufacturing bases covering 20,000 square meters■ 80+ intellectual property rights■ 16,000+ Global Partners■ CE certified, meeting international safety and quality standardsOur solutions cover more than 30 sub-sectors, including new energy vehicles, robots, drones, industrial automation, military equipment, smart home appliances, water pumps, and fans, providing global customers with one-stop motor testing services.AIP focuses on global motor testing, empowering smart manufacturing with innovative technologies and creating greater value for motor manufacturers worldwide.For more information, visit .

Qingdao AIP Intelligent Instrument Co.,Ltd.

Qingdao AIP Intelligent Instrument Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 532-87973318

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reasons Global Motor Manufacturers Choose AIP | A Leading Global Motor Testing Brand News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.