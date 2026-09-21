Kuvings UAE And Saudi Arabia Launch 25% Off Promotion Featuring The AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer

Kuvings UAE | Back to Routine Promotion | 25% OFF

The Kuvings AUTO10S can be used to make fresh juice, plant-based milk, fruit sorbets, and more.

Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S

Customers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can enjoy 25% off all products, plus a free Ice Cream Maker with AUTO10S purchases.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kuvings UAE and Saudi Arabia are launching special promotional campaigns from September 17 to September 28, offering 25% off all Kuvings products through their official online stores.In the UAE, Kuvings UAE is hosting the“Back to Routine” promotion for consumers returning to their daily routines after the summer season, while Kuvings Saudi Arabia is marking Saudi National Day with a special promotion.As consumers across the Middle East place greater emphasis on healthy eating, many are looking for convenient ways to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables at home. Cold-pressed juice provides a simple way to incorporate a variety of ingredients into everyday routines while preserving their natural taste and nutrients. Many consumers also appreciate it as a convenient option for supporting hydration, enjoying a wider range of vitamins and minerals, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle.To meet this demand, Kuvings is featuring the AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer as the centerpiece of the promotion. Equipped with a 3,000ml large-capacity hopper, the AUTO10S allows users to load whole fruits and vegetables directly into the machine without the need for extensive chopping, reducing preparation time and simplifying the juicing process. Its cold press technology helps maximize nutrient retention while preserving the natural taste and freshness of fruits and vegetables.During the promotion period, customers who purchase the AUTO10S and leave a photo review will receive a complimentary Ice Cream Maker. The accessory enables users to create homemade fruit sorbets and frozen desserts, adding greater versatility to the juicing experience.A Kuvings representative said, "Through this promotion, we hope more consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can experience the convenience and performance of the AUTO10S. Our goal is to make it easier for people to enjoy fresh ingredients and build healthier routines at home. Moving forward, Kuvings will continue to support consumers with innovative products that make healthy living more accessible and convenient."The promotion runs through September 28, 2026, and is available through the official Kuvings online stores in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.Promotion Details- Promotion Period: September 17–28, 2026- Offer: 25% OFF on all Kuvings products- Special Gift: Free Ice Cream Maker with AUTO10S purchase and photo review*Kuvings UAE:*Saudi Arabia:

Kuvings Marketing

Kuvings

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kuvings UAE and Saudi Arabia Launch 25% Off Promotion Featuring the AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer News Provided By Kuvings September 21, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.