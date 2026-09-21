8 Ways AI Can Be Used In Commercial Construction To Reduce Disputes And Litigation

James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE, Principal, Resolution Management Consultants

Advancing AI integration into construction management and operations is valuable because of its capacity to reduce or eliminate disputes.

- James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCEMARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Although studies have shown that artificial intelligence is being utilized by as many as 94% of construction firms in the U.S., most of their AI usage today is largely rudimentary; supporting functions like document automation, scheduling, predictive maintenance and other basic activities.James F. Gallagher, P.E., F.ASCE and Principal of Resolution Management Consultants, a thought leader in construction dispute resolution, recommends advancing AI integration into construction management and operations, as soon as possible, because of its capacity to reduce or eliminate disputes.“With the cost of pursuing or defending disputes continuing to rise, construction“tools” incorporating artificial intelligence are uniquely proficient in removing complications that trigger disputes and diminish profitability,“ said Gallagher.“Utilizing AI in construction project management and operation offer the potential to increase efficiency, lower costs, predict bottlenecks, minimize errors and more,” notes Gallagher. He has identified 8 areas where enhanced AI can reduce or eliminate disputes and litigation. They include:1) Estimating and proposal writing.Disputes arise when plans go awry. AI can create a foundational strategy that will be more accurate and effective because it is able to consider each facet of the plan and follow it through, visualizing its impact on the final result.2) Project management and communication.As the project progresses, changes naturally happen. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Building Information Modeling (BIM), for example, enhances the coordination and effect of the evolving actions of each participant on the outcome.3) The use of AI and drones to make inspections and site monitoring more efficient.Drones, linked to AI-enhanced programming, can not only make inspections more efficient, can anticipate roadblocks, identify hazards, track changes and other factors that might affect the timeline and end result.4) Robots and robotics can increase efficiency and prevent errors.Robots with AI can map out project areas precisely and compare them against the initial plan, preventing errors and reducing re-work. They can also be used to access hazardous or unsafe places for inspections, safety checks and observation.5) Artificial intelligence's predictive skills anticipate potentially disputed issues.Once actions have been tracked, AI can quickly see ahead many steps and identify potential conflict long before they leverage into disputes.6) AI can quickly recommend solutions to challenges.When potential conflict has been identified when timelines are about to be disrupted, artificial intelligence can suggest solutions to get projects back on track.7) AI can compare the project at hand with other similar projects.AI can bring its access to massive intelligence and compare issues and results with other similar situations, both within the company and around the world, ultimately recommending more effective solutions.8) AI can remedy the shortage of skilled construction labor issue.Using less experienced or less skilled workers to fill in, due to shortages, has increased the potential for having errors and delays, leading to disputes. AI tools and management can consolidate tasks requiring fewer people, at a higher skill level, to work on them.For best results, Gallagher recommends bringing an AI expert to the team, either full-time or as a consultant, to advise companies on the best ways to fast-track the integration of AI into planning and operations.“Companies that embrace AI will have a valuable competitive advantage in the future from increasing the timeliness, outcomes and profitability of projects, while reducing the likelihood of having disputes,” said Gallagher.---------------------About Resolution Management Consultants, Inc.Resolution Management Consultants, Inc. (RMC) is a nationally recognized consulting firm headquartered in Marlton, NJ. There are two sides to the business: the construction planning and management aspect − helping clients build more successful projects − and the litigation aspect − should matters go to court, providing analysis and testimony as expert witnesses. Founded in 1993 by veterans in the construction, contracting and engineering professions, RMC has assisted numerous private owners, public agencies and contractors in either achieving project goals or resolving cost and time disputes between the contracting parties.Resolution Management Consultants5 Greentree Centre, Suite 311525 Route 73 NorthMarlton, NJ 08053Email:...Phone: 800-390-8800Website:LinkedIn:X:Facebook:# # #

Leo Levinson

GroupLevinson Public Relations

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8 Ways AI Can Be Used In Commercial Construction To Reduce Disputes And Litigation News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations September 21, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



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