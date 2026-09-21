ZHENJIANG, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For optical distributors, chains, wholesalers and laboratories evaluating high-volume stock lens supplyFinished single vision lenses are among the highest-volume products in optical distribution. For a B2B buyer, however, the lowest unit price is only one part of the sourcing decision. A reliable program also depends on real stock depth, refractive-index coverage, power-matrix availability, coating repeatability, batch inspection, packaging options and replenishment planning.This guide focuses on the practical questions buyers should ask before committing to volume orders. It also separates documented quality-management practices from marketing claims, so procurement teams can compare suppliers using clearer, verifiable criteria.1. Quality Management and Traceability in High-Volume ProductionFor high-volume lens procurement, a documented quality-management system is useful because it creates repeatable controls for raw materials, casting or molding, curing, coating, inspection and final packing. ISO 13485 can provide a recognized quality-management reference where applicable, but buyers should confirm the certificate scope and manufacturing site and should not treat a certificate by itself as a guarantee of product performance, prescription accuracy or customs clearance.A stronger supplier evaluation looks at how the system is implemented in daily production: incoming-material checks, process parameter records, power verification, cosmetic inspection, coating consistency, traceability and corrective-action procedures.Buyer takeaway: ask for the actual inspection workflow and acceptance criteria used for finished stock lenses, not only a list of certificates.2. Stock Range: What Buyers Should Verify Before OrderingA broad index range is valuable only when it is supported by a usable stock matrix. Before comparing prices, buyers should request the exact SKU list showing refractive index, design, diameter, sphere/cylinder coverage, coating type, reflection color and ready-stock status.The current CONVOX catalogue lists HMC single vision lenses across 1.49, 1.56, 1.59, 1.60, 1.67, 1.71 and 1.74, with additional single-vision options such as 1.60 MR-8 ASP HMC and two-side aspheric thin lenses in selected indices. Actual stock availability should still be confirmed by SKU before each volume order.3. Coating Durability: Evaluate Process Control, Not Marketing ClaimsFor finished stock lenses, coating repeatability is one of the most important differences between suppliers. A typical multi-layer system may include hard coat, anti-reflective layers and hydrophobic or oleophobic top layers. The real purchasing question is whether coating appearance and durability remain consistent across repeat batches.Useful evaluation methods include abrasion checks, adhesion testing, salt-water or humidity exposure where applicable, surface inspection, reflection-color comparison and sample testing after repeated cleaning. The current CONVOX catalogue also highlights anti-abrasion, edging and salt-water testing as part of its quality-control presentation.The current CONVOX catalogue states that the broader manufacturing infrastructure includes 16 Korean NVC vacuum coating systems and automated production lines. These resources support large-scale resin-lens production, but buyers should still approve coating specifications and samples for the exact product program being ordered.4. High-Volume Supply, OEM Packaging and Replenishment PlanningFor a distributor, stable replenishment can be more valuable than an attractive first-order price. A stock-lens supplier should be able to provide a current inventory list, clear production lead times for non-stock SKUs, and a practical plan for mixed-index or mixed-coating orders.Request a current stock list rather than relying only on catalogue coverage.Confirm which SKUs are ready stock and which are scheduled production items.Define packaging requirements before the trial order: standard envelope, private label, barcode and carton marks.Agree how substitutions, shortages, partial shipments and replenishment orders will be handled.For container or consolidated shipments, confirm the permitted SKU mix and packing plan before finalizing the PO.5. When Stock Lenses Are Not Enough: RX Support as a ComplementA strong stock-lens program should also have a practical path for prescriptions that fall outside the standard matrix. CONVOX operates a dedicated RX department for customized prescription work, including digital freeform processing and selected high-index solutions. The current CONVOX RX program targets approximately 48-72 hours for standard orders, depending on prescription complexity, design, material availability and coating requirements.For distributors, this creates a useful two-level supply model: ready-stock finished single vision lenses for daily high-volume demand, plus custom RX production for powers or designs that are not covered by stock.6. B2B Procurement Checklist for Finished Single Vision Lenses(PIC)7. FAQ: Finished Single Vision Lens SourcingQ1: Does ISO 13485 by itself guarantee lens quality?No. A quality-management system can support documented and repeatable production, but buyers should confirm the applicable certificate scope and manufacturing site and still evaluate the exact product specification, batch inspection, coating consistency and market-specific documentation.Q2: What is the most important stock-lens information to request before ordering?Request the exact SKU matrix by refractive index, diameter, SPH/CYL power, design, coating and ready-stock status. Catalogue coverage alone does not show real-time inventory.Q3: How should distributors compare coating durability between suppliers?Approve samples and compare surface quality, reflection color and easy-clean performance. Where available, review abrasion, adhesion, salt-water or humidity testing and repeat-batch consistency.Q4: Can multiple indices and coating options be combined in one wholesale order?Mixed-SKU and mixed-index supply can be arranged according to inventory, packing requirements and order planning. Buyers should confirm the available mix before issuing the purchase order.Q5: How does RX capability support a stock-lens distributor?RX production provides a route for special powers and customized designs outside the standard stock matrix, allowing a distributor to combine daily ready-stock supply with custom prescription fulfillment.Build a More Reliable Finished Single Vision Lens ProgramRequest the current stock list, technical specifications, sample set, OEM packaging options and factory quotation from CONVOX.|...

JIANGSU CONVOX OPTICAL CO.,LTD.

JIANGSU CONVOX OPTICAL CO.,LTD.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Finished Single Vision Lenses | CONVOX -A B2B Sourcing Guide to Stock Range, Quality Control and Coating Durability News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.