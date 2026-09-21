Majithia Targets Punjab Govt Over Alleged Drug Menace In Sangrur Says People Being Driven To Desperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia, launched a fresh attack on the Punjab government over the alleged drug menace in the state, citing a reported incident in Sangrur and accusing the administration of failing to address the concerns of people raising their voices against drugs.

In a post on X, Majithia referred to three alleged incidents involving individuals from Sangrur who, according to him, had spoken out against drugs or sought help over the issue.

“In Sangrur, Mohanjit Sheron raised his voice against drugs, Gulzar consumed poison, and now Jagseer allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, hoping to awaken the Guru Dokhi government from its deep slumber,” Majithia claimed.

He specifically targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the situation in Sangrur, which is his home district. Majithia alleged that the drug problem had pushed people towards desperation and claimed that Jagseer had sought official intervention but was ignored.

“Sangrur, CM @BhagwantMann's home district, is witnessing people driven to desperation by the drug menace,” he said.

Majithia further alleged that Jagseer had pleaded for help from officials but received no adequate response. He also accused the government of failing to curb the drug trade and claimed, without providing evidence in the post, that drug traffickers were being protected.

“The Guru Dokhi government has failed to curb drugs and protects drug traffickers,” Majithia alleged.

The remarks come amid a broader political confrontation in Punjab over the issue of drug abuse and allegations concerning the availability of drugs in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab BJP President, Kewal Singh Dhillon, also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of failing to curb the drug menace and alleging that the administration was attempting to silence people speaking against the alleged open sale of drugs.

In a post on X, Dhillon referred to three alleged cases involving people from Sangrur.“First, Mohanjeet Singh from Sheron village... then Gulzar Singh from a Dalit family in Tur Banjara... and now Jagsir Jaga, a poor labourer from Namol village,” he wrote.

Dhillon alleged that instead of taking effective action against drugs, the AAP government was focussing on suppressing voices raised against the problem.

“The AAP government, failing to curb drugs, is now focussing on silencing voices raised against drugs,” he said.

He further claimed that Jagsir Singh had raised his voice against the alleged open sale of drugs in his village and alleged that he subsequently faced treatment similar to that of Gulzar Singh. Dhillon claimed that the alleged developments left Jagsir so devastated that he consumed poison.